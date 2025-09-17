WhatsApp for iOS has been updated via App Store with a new feature that allows users to schedule notification reminders for messages. This feature will offer reminders about important information and tasks within chats, and these can be viewed later instead of being buried under subsequent conversations. Currently, the “notification reminders for messages” feature is available to select users on WhatsApp for iOS and is expected to roll out to more users in the coming weeks, according to a WhatsApp feature tracker. The Meta-owned chat platform recently tested a similar feature for Android users.

WhatsApp for iOS Adds Notification Reminders

According to WhatsApp tracking platform WABetaInfo, the “notification reminders for messages” feature is currently available to some users on WhatsApp for iOS version 25.25.74 and is expected to roll out to more users in the coming weeks. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to confirm that the feature was enabled on WhatsApp for iOS after downloading the latest version that was released on Tuesday.

The new message reminder feature allows users to set reminders for messages in chats and groups, scheduling alerts for specific messages so they can revisit information later. This ensures that key details and tasks in a conversation remain highlighted instead of getting lost in the chat.

Eligible WhatsApp users on iOS can set message reminders using several preset intervals, including two hours, eight hours, or one day. They can also specify an exact date and time for the reminder through additional customisation options, which is especially useful for receiving alerts for meetings or deadlines.

Once a reminder is created, WhatsApp places a small bell icon on the message bubble to signify it is active. When the reminder goes off, users receive an alert displaying the entire message, any included media previews, and the conversation where the message was originally shared. The bell icon acts as a clear visual cue, making it simple and intuitive to navigate chats and locate flagged messages. After the notification is delivered, the reminder is automatically cleared from WhatsApp.

WhatsApp recently tested a feature for Android users that lets users set reminders for messages they have already read. In the Android beta version 2.25.21.14, users could select from preset times or choose a custom time for each message. The company is now reportedly bringing these Android notification reminders to iOS to provide a consistent experience across both platforms.