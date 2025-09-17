Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp for iOS Adds Notification Reminders for Messages, Meetings, and Deadlines

WhatsApp for iOS Adds Notification Reminders for Messages, Meetings, and Deadlines

The “notification reminders for messages” feature is available to some users who have downloaded the latest version of WhatsApp for iOS.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 September 2025 14:13 IST
WhatsApp for iOS Adds Notification Reminders for Messages, Meetings, and Deadlines

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp is reportedly bringing Android notification reminders to iOS for a consistent experience

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • It allows users to set reminders for messages in chats and groups
  • This ensures that key details and tasks in a chat remain highlighted
  • Users can use several preset intervals or customise the alert time
Advertisement

WhatsApp for iOS has been updated via App Store with a new feature that allows users to schedule notification reminders for messages. This feature will offer reminders about important information and tasks within chats, and these can be viewed later instead of being buried under subsequent conversations. Currently, the “notification reminders for messages” feature is available to select users on WhatsApp for iOS and is expected to roll out to more users in the coming weeks, according to a WhatsApp feature tracker. The Meta-owned chat platform recently tested a similar feature for Android users.

WhatsApp for iOS Adds Notification Reminders

According to WhatsApp tracking platform WABetaInfo, the “notification reminders for messages” feature is currently available to some users on WhatsApp for iOS version 25.25.74 and is expected to roll out to more users in the coming weeks. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to confirm that the feature was enabled on WhatsApp for iOS after downloading the latest version that was released on Tuesday.whatsapp message reminders ios gadgets360 whatsapp ios reminder

The new message reminder feature allows users to set reminders for messages in chats and groups, scheduling alerts for specific messages so they can revisit information later. This ensures that key details and tasks in a conversation remain highlighted instead of getting lost in the chat.

Eligible WhatsApp users on iOS can set message reminders using several preset intervals, including two hours, eight hours, or one day. They can also specify an exact date and time for the reminder through additional customisation options, which is especially useful for receiving alerts for meetings or deadlines.

Once a reminder is created, WhatsApp places a small bell icon on the message bubble to signify it is active. When the reminder goes off, users receive an alert displaying the entire message, any included media previews, and the conversation where the message was originally shared. The bell icon acts as a clear visual cue, making it simple and intuitive to navigate chats and locate flagged messages. After the notification is delivered, the reminder is automatically cleared from WhatsApp.

WhatsApp recently tested a feature for Android users that lets users set reminders for messages they have already read. In the Android beta version 2.25.21.14, users could select from preset times or choose a custom time for each message. The company is now reportedly bringing these Android notification reminders to iOS to provide a consistent experience across both platforms.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp for iOS Beta, Apple, IPhone, WhatsApp
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Is the TikTok War Over? US and China Reportedly Find a Path Forward
Xiaomi 15T Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Launch With MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra SoC

Related Stories

WhatsApp for iOS Adds Notification Reminders for Messages, Meetings, and Deadlines
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max Offers Listed Ahead of Flipkart Sale
  2. OnePlus 13 Gets Big Price Cut at Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  3. Redmi 15R 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  4. iPhone 17 Series, iPhone Air Pre-Order Discounts Announced by Retailers in India
  5. Google Pixel 10 Review: A Brilliant Phone We Wanted to Love
  6. Amazon Sale 2025: OnePlus 13s, OnePlus Nord 5 Deals Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. CMF Headphone Pro India Launch Date Set for September 29; Design Teased
  2. Nothing OS 4.0 Announced; Brings New AI Dashboard to Track AI Usage, Extra Dark Mode and More
  3. Meta Connect 2025 Tomorrow: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Announcements
  4. Solar Storm From Hidden Magnetic Island on the Sun Surprises Scientists
  5. UK, US to Deepen Cooperation on Digital Assets Amidst US President Donald Trump’s State Visit
  6. ISRO Chairman Opens OrbitAID Research Facility to Boost On-Orbit Servicing in India
  7. Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag Remake Will Reportedly Feature RPG Mechanics, Launch in Early 2026
  8. Amazon Sale 2025: OnePlus 13 Deal We've All Been Waiting For Is Finally Here
  9. Instamart Quick India Movement Sale 2025 Goes Live on September 19 With Jaw-Dropping Prices on iPhone 16, OnePlus 13R, and More
  10. Redmi 15R 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »