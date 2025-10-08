Amazon has launched the "Diwali Special" phase of its Great Indian Festival Sale on Monday, building on the annual sale that began in India on September 23. The festive edition is set to run through the Diwali period, offering shoppers a variety of attractive discounts. Key highlights include deals on PCs and monitors, with a focus on gaming monitors, as well as offers on laptops, tablets, and smartwatches. The sale also covers smart home devices and home appliances such as refrigerators and smart TVs.

During Amazon's Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Sale, shoppers can increase their savings by using select bank cards. Credit cards from Axis Bank, Bobcard, IDFC First Bank, and RBL Bank provide an extra 10 percent instant discount, with total benefits reaching up to Rs. 65,000 across eligible transactions, along with additional promotional deals.

The offers remain valid until 11:59pm IST on October 12. Customers can further save by availing exchange deals, EMI options, and exclusive coupons throughout the festive sale.

Earlier, we highlighted some of the best discounts on entry-level gaming laptops, along with top offers on gaming headsets and other gaming accessories. Now, take a look at the best gaming monitor deals you can grab before the ongoing Amazon sale wraps up.

Best Gaming Monitor Deals in Amazon Sale 2025 From Dell, LG, Samsung, More

