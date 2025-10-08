Seelct bank card holders can get extra 10 percent instant discount
Customers can further save by availing exchange deals, coupons, more
Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale began in India on September 23
Amazon has launched the "Diwali Special" phase of its Great Indian Festival Sale on Monday, building on the annual sale that began in India on September 23. The festive edition is set to run through the Diwali period, offering shoppers a variety of attractive discounts. Key highlights include deals on PCs and monitors, with a focus on gaming monitors, as well as offers on laptops, tablets, and smartwatches. The sale also covers smart home devices and home appliances such as refrigerators and smart TVs.
During Amazon's Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Sale, shoppers can increase their savings by using select bank cards. Credit cards from Axis Bank, Bobcard, IDFC First Bank, and RBL Bank provide an extra 10 percent instant discount, with total benefits reaching up to Rs. 65,000 across eligible transactions, along with additional promotional deals.
