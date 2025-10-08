Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Best Deals on Gaming Monitors From Dell, LG, Lenovo, Samsung and More

All Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 offers will be available until 11:59 pm IST on October 12.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 October 2025 18:22 IST
Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Best Deals on Gaming Monitors From Dell, LG, Lenovo, Samsung and More

Photo Credit: Samsung

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Samsung Odyssey G5 Curved Gaming Monitor can be bought for Rs. 28,299

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Seelct bank card holders can get extra 10 percent instant discount
  • Customers can further save by availing exchange deals, coupons, more
  • Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale began in India on September 23
Advertisement

Amazon has launched the "Diwali Special" phase of its Great Indian Festival Sale on Monday, building on the annual sale that began in India on September 23. The festive edition is set to run through the Diwali period, offering shoppers a variety of attractive discounts. Key highlights include deals on PCs and monitors, with a focus on gaming monitors, as well as offers on laptops, tablets, and smartwatches. The sale also covers smart home devices and home appliances such as refrigerators and smart TVs.

During Amazon's Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Sale, shoppers can increase their savings by using select bank cards. Credit cards from Axis Bank, Bobcard, IDFC First Bank, and RBL Bank provide an extra 10 percent instant discount, with total benefits reaching up to Rs. 65,000 across eligible transactions, along with additional promotional deals.

The offers remain valid until 11:59pm IST on October 12. Customers can further save by availing exchange deals, EMI options, and exclusive coupons throughout the festive sale.

Earlier, we highlighted some of the best discounts on entry-level gaming laptops, along with top offers on gaming headsets and other gaming accessories. Now, take a look at the best gaming monitor deals you can grab before the ongoing Amazon sale wraps up.

Best Gaming Monitor Deals in Amazon Sale 2025 From Dell, LG, Samsung, More

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
AOC 24G4 24-inch Gaming Monitor Rs. 24,990 Rs. 8,699 Buy Now
LG Ultragear 24GS65F Borderless Gaming Monitor Rs. 20,000 Rs. 9,799 Buy Now
Dell SE2425HG 23.8-inch FHD IPS Gaming Monitor Rs. 17,729 Rs. 9,999 Buy Now
Lenovo Legion R25f-30 Gaming Monitor Rs. 20,290 Rs. 11,290 Buy Now
Dell SE2725HG 27-inch FHD IPS Gaming Monitor Rs. 21,729 Rs. 13,349 Buy Now
Lenovo Legion R27fc-30 Gaming Monitor Rs. 23,690 Rs. 15,289 Buy Now
LG Ultragear 32GS60QC Gaming Monitor Rs. 28,000 Rs. 18,499 Buy Now
ViewSonic VX2758A-2K-PRO-3 Gaming Monitor Rs. 36,000 Rs. 19,489 Buy Now
Zebronics N32A 32-inch 1500R Curved Gaming Monitor Rs. 46,999 Rs. 19,998 Buy Now
Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G5 Fast IPS 2K Gaming Monitor Rs. 31,600 Rs. 20,499 Buy Now
LG Electronics Ultragear 21:9 Curved Gaming LED Monitor Rs. 49,000 Rs. 26,499 Buy Now
Samsung 34-inch Odyssey G5 Curved Gaming Monitor Rs. 60,000 Rs. 28,299 Buy Now
LG 32GS85Q 32-inch QHD Nano IPS Ultragear Gaming Monitor Rs. 45,000 Rs. 34,499 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special, Amazon, Sale Offers 2025, Sale Offers, Amazon Sale
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Dubai’s VARA Fines 19 Crypto Firms for Unlicensed Operations

Related Stories

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: Best Deals on Gaming Monitors From Dell, LG, Lenovo, Samsung and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition Launched in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specifications Leaked, Might Arrive in This Colour
  3. How to Use Biometric Authentication forÂ UPI Payments in India
  4. IMC 2025: JioBharat Phones With Safety Features, Jio AI Classroom Announced
  5. OnePlus Nord 6 Listed on IMEI Website, Could Debut Soon
  6. Dubai's VARA Fines 19 Crypto Firms for Unlicensed Operations
  7. Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  8. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Launches Vi Protect to Tackle Cyber Frauds at IMC 2025
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Add Instagram-Inspired 'Questions' to Your Status
  2. Dubai’s VARA Fines 19 Crypto Firms for Unlicensed Operations
  3. Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Motorola Announces Android 16 Update Rollout in India; Edge Series Models to Receive Update First
  5. The Death of Bunny Munro OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. How To Train Your Dragon OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. IMC 2025: JioBharat Phones With Safety Features, Jio AI Classroom Programme Announced
  8. JBL Tour One M3 Smart Tx Launched in India With Auracast Support, Adaptive ANC: Price, Specifications
  9. Realme to Announce Camera Tuning Collaboration for Realme GT 8 Pro Series on October 9
  10. IMC 2025: Vodafone Idea Launches Vi Protect to Tackle Fraud Calls, SMS, and Cyber Threats Using AI
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »