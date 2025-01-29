Nothing has scheduled a product launch in March's first week and the UK brand is expected to unveil new smartphones during the event. While the company hasn't revealed the marketing name of the devices, a new leak suggests the specifications of the purported Phone 3a. The upcoming handset is tipped to come with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. The Nothing Phone 3a could pack a triple rear camera setup and carry a 5,000mAh battery. It is likely to succeed the Nothing Phone 2a.

Nothing Phone 3a Specifications (Expected)

X user Gadget Bits (@gadget_bits) has shared alleged specifications of Nothing Phone 3a. As per the post, the phone will launch with a 6.8-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The upcoming Nothing phone with code number A059 is said to run on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, instead of a MediaTek chipset like the Phone 2a.

The Nothing Phone 3a is tipped to arrive with Nothing OS 3.1 based on Android 15 and the company's trademark Glyph interface. It could feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor. On the front, the handset may boast a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Like its predecessor, Nothing Phone 3a is said to house a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging support. It could offer NFC connectivity.

Nothing already announced that it will unveil a new product on March 4 at 3:30pm IST. The Carl Pei-led brand shared a teaser video along with the caption "Power in Perspective". It is speculated to take wraps off Nothing Phone 3, Phone 3a and Phone 3a Plus at the event. We can expect Nothing to drop many teasers in the intervening weeks.

The Nothing Phone 2a was launched in India in March last year with a price tag of Rs. 23,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC and features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It has a dual rear camera setup, led by 50-megapixel primary sensor. The phone offers an IP54-rated build and has a Glyph Interface at the rear.