Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will start on September 23, offering hundreds of deals on products across various categories. Smartphones, tablets, PCs, home appliances, fashion products and more are confirmed to be available at discounted prices and during the sale. Mobile accessories can be purchased with discounts of up to 80 percent during the upcoming sale. Ahead of the sale, the e-commerce website has already begun to offer some early deals on several truly wireless stereo (TWS) headsets that are listed at more affordable prices.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Exclusive Bank Offers for SBI Cardholders

As mentioned, Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is set to kick off on September 22 for Prime members, while all other customers can access these deals after a day, on September 23. A few early deals on wireless headsets are already live on the online marketplace. Companies like Boat, Noise, and Sony are offering both their latest and recent flagship models at discounted rates.

Boat is selling its Nirvana lon headphones for Rs. 1,649, down from the original price of Rs. 7,999. Sony's WF-C710NSA is available for Rs. 6,999, instead of Rs. 12,999. Other popular models like JBL Live 770nc, Truke Mega 9, and Noise Buds N1 are also listed with price cuts.

Shoppers can receive up to 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. There are no-cost EMI plans on select items. Amazon is also providing ICICI Amazon Pay credit card-based offers and coupon discounts for buyers.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Wireless Headsets

