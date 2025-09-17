Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Early Deals on Wireless Headsets Revealed

Amazon is offering an instant discount of up to 10 percent for purchases made using SBI Cards.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 September 2025 19:31 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Early Deals on Wireless Headsets Revealed

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 offers up to 80 percent off on mobile accessories

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will start on September 23 for all
  • Several TWS headsets are listed at more affordable rates now
  • Bank offers can further reduce prices during the sale
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 will start on September 23, offering hundreds of deals on products across various categories.  Smartphones, tablets, PCs, home appliances, fashion products and more are confirmed to be available at discounted prices and during the sale. Mobile accessories can be purchased with discounts of up to 80 percent during the upcoming sale. Ahead of the sale, the e-commerce website has already begun to offer some early deals on several truly wireless stereo (TWS) headsets that are listed at more affordable prices. 

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Exclusive Bank Offers for SBI Cardholders

As mentioned, Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is set to kick off on September 22 for Prime members, while all other customers can access these deals after a day, on September 23. A few early deals on wireless headsets are already live on the online marketplace. Companies like Boat, Noise, and Sony are offering both their latest and recent flagship models at discounted rates. 

Boat is selling its Nirvana lon headphones for Rs. 1,649, down from the original price of Rs. 7,999. Sony's WF-C710NSA is available for Rs. 6,999, instead of Rs. 12,999. Other popular models like JBL Live 770nc, Truke Mega 9, and Noise Buds N1 are also listed with price cuts. 

Shoppers can receive up to 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. There are no-cost EMI plans on select items. Amazon is also providing ICICI Amazon Pay credit card-based offers and coupon discounts for buyers. 

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Wireless Headsets

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Boat Nirvana lon Rs. 7,999 Rs.1,649 Buy Now
pTron Bassbuds Astra Rs. 2,899 Rs. 599 Buy Now
Sony WF-C710NSA Rs. 12,999 Rs. 6,999 Buy Now
Mivi SuperPods Immersio Rs. 6,499 Rs. 1,799 Buy Now
JBL Live 770nc Rs. 14,999 Rs. 7,999 Buy Now
Truke Mega 9 Rs. 3,999 Rs. 999 Buy Now
Noise Buds N1 Rs. 3,499 Rs. 799 Buy Now
Ptron Bassbuds Astra Wireless Headphones

Ptron Bassbuds Astra Wireless Headphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Grey
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers, Discount Sale
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Early Deals on Wireless Headsets Revealed
