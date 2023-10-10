Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 kicked off in India for all users on Sunday (October 8) with huge discounts on different product categories. A wide range of audio products including headphones, and smart speakers from brands like JBL, Mi, Zebronics and Bose are listed on the e-commerce website with great discounts. Amazon has also partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using SBI credit cards. Buyers can also take advantage of Amazon Pay-based offers, EMI offers, exchange discounts and coupon discounts.

Below are some of best deals on smart speakers available during the Amazon sale.

Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Shoppers can get their hands on the Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker during the Great Indian Festival Sale at a discounted price of Rs. 1,998, down from Rs. 3,499. The online marketplace is also offering discounts to customers making purchases using SBI cards. The Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker offers 16W of rated sound output, IPX7 water resistance, and more. It is backed by a 2,600mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 13 hours of playback time on a single charge.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,998 (MRP Rs. 3,499)

Zebronics Zeb-Smart Bot

Zebronics Zeb-Smart Bot is currently available for Rs. 1,999 on Amazon, down from an MRP of Rs. 5,999. SBI card holders can avail of additional discounts as well. This smart speaker is powered by Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant and it can remotely control various functions in a smart home. It includes a 360-degree infrared (IR) blaster to connect any device with an IR receiver. It also packs a dual far-field microphone for better voice reception and offers a frequency response range of 150Hz to 20kHz.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 5,999)

Amazon Echo Show 5 2nd Gen

Amazon is selling the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) for Rs. 4,499. This smart speaker comes with inbuilt Amazon Alexa assistant that supports Hindi and English voice control. This smart home speaker sports a a 5.5-inch screen and users can watch movies and TV shows from streaming platforms like Prime Video, Netflix, and more. The Echo Show 5 has a 2-megapixel camera and it can also be used as a house monitoring device.

Buy now at: Rs. 4,499 (MRP Rs. 8,999)

JBL Flip 5

The JBL Flip 5 wireless portable Bluetooth speaker is currently listed with a price tag of Rs. 6,498, instead of its MRP of Rs. 9,999. Amazon is also offering discounts to customers making the purchase using SBI cards. The JBL Flip 5 comes with an inbuilt microphone, has an IPX7-rated build, and is claimed to provide up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge.

Buy now at: Rs. 6,498 (MRP Rs. 10,999)

Bose Smart Soundbar 600

The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 is currently available for Rs. 49,998, down from Rs. 55,900 during the sale. Interested customers can avail of an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 for purchases using SBI credit cards. Amazon is offering no-cost EMI options beginning at Rs. 2,778 per month. The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 comes with inbuilt Amazon Alexa and offers Bluetooth connectivity. It has five speakers with support for Dolby Atmos sound technology.

Buy now at: Rs. 49,998 (MRP Rs. 55,900)

Sonos Arc

Amazon is selling the premium Sonos Arc soundbar for Rs. 79,998 during the ongoing Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale. SBI Bank credit card users are eligible to receive an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 1,500. Interested buyers can also avail of 2,200 welcome rewards on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit cards. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 6,667. The Sonos Arc soundbar is compatible with the Sonos app and it comes with in-built Amazon Alexa. It also offers Dolby Atmos sound support.

Buy now at Rs. 79,998 (MRP Rs. 99,999)

