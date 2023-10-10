Technology News

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Here Are the Best Deals on Smart Speakers

Amazon is selling the premium Sonos Arc soundbar for Rs. 79,998 in the ongoing Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 October 2023 13:35 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Here Are the Best Deals on Smart Speakers

Photo Credit: Amazon

JBL Flip 5 is currently listed with a price tag of Rs. 6,498

Highlights
  • Amazon is selling the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) for Rs. 4,499
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 is underway
  • The sale begun on October 8
Advertisement

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 kicked off in India for all users on Sunday (October 8) with huge discounts on different product categories. A wide range of audio products including headphones, and smart speakers from brands like JBL, Mi, Zebronics and Bose are listed on the e-commerce website with great discounts. Amazon has also partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using SBI credit cards. Buyers can also take advantage of Amazon Pay-based offers, EMI offers, exchange discounts and coupon discounts.

Below are some of best deals on smart speakers available during the Amazon sale.

Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Shoppers can get their hands on the Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker during the Great Indian Festival Sale at a discounted price of Rs. 1,998, down from Rs. 3,499. The online marketplace is also offering discounts to customers making purchases using SBI cards. The Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker offers 16W of rated sound output, IPX7 water resistance, and more. It is backed by a 2,600mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 13 hours of playback time on a single charge.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,998 (MRP Rs. 3,499)

Zebronics Zeb-Smart Bot

Zebronics Zeb-Smart Bot is currently available for Rs. 1,999 on Amazon, down from an MRP of Rs. 5,999. SBI card holders can avail of additional discounts as well. This smart speaker is powered by Amazon's Alexa virtual assistant and it can remotely control various functions in a smart home. It includes a 360-degree infrared (IR) blaster to connect any device with an IR receiver. It also packs a dual far-field microphone for better voice reception and offers a frequency response range of 150Hz to 20kHz.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 5,999)

Amazon Echo Show 5 2nd Gen

Amazon is selling the Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) for Rs. 4,499. This smart speaker comes with inbuilt Amazon Alexa assistant that supports Hindi and English voice control. This smart home speaker sports a a 5.5-inch screen and users can watch movies and TV shows from streaming platforms like Prime Video, Netflix, and more. The Echo Show 5 has a 2-megapixel camera and it can also be used as a house monitoring device.

Buy now at: Rs. 4,499 (MRP Rs. 8,999)

JBL Flip 5

The JBL Flip 5 wireless portable Bluetooth speaker is currently listed with a price tag of Rs. 6,498, instead of its MRP of Rs. 9,999. Amazon is also offering discounts to customers making the purchase using SBI cards. The JBL Flip 5 comes with an inbuilt microphone, has an IPX7-rated build, and is claimed to provide up to 12 hours of listening time on a single charge.

Buy now at: Rs. 6,498 (MRP Rs. 10,999)

Bose Smart Soundbar 600

The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 is currently available for Rs. 49,998, down from Rs. 55,900 during the sale. Interested customers can avail of an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,500 for purchases using SBI credit cards. Amazon is offering no-cost EMI options beginning at Rs. 2,778 per month. The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 comes with inbuilt Amazon Alexa and offers Bluetooth connectivity. It has five speakers with support for Dolby Atmos sound technology.

Buy now at: Rs. 49,998 (MRP Rs. 55,900)

Sonos Arc

Amazon is selling the premium Sonos Arc soundbar for Rs. 79,998 during the ongoing Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale. SBI Bank credit card users are eligible to receive an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 1,500. Interested buyers can also avail of 2,200 welcome rewards on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit cards. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 6,667. The Sonos Arc soundbar is compatible with the Sonos app and it comes with in-built Amazon Alexa. It also offers Dolby Atmos sound support.

Buy now at Rs. 79,998 (MRP Rs. 99,999)

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W)

Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good 
  • IPX7 water resistance 
  • Decent battery life 
  • Punchy, clean sound 
  • Gets quite loud 
  • Bad
  • Sound quality deteriorates at highest volumes 
Read detailed Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W) review
Speaker Type Mobile or Tablet or Laptop
Connection Wireless
Power Output 16W
Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)

  • KEY SPECS
Model Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)
Network connectivity Wi-Fi
Display included Yes
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, Amazon, Amazon Sale, Sale Offers 2023, Smart Speakers, JBL, Sonos Arc, Bose
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top TWS Earphones With ANC Under Rs. 5,000 During Sale
Samsung Could Use Galaxy Z Fold 5’s Waterdrop Hinge Design for Foldable Notebooks: Details

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Here Are the Best Deals on Smart Speakers
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Open India Launch Officially Teased: Details
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals on Laptops
  3. OnePlus 11 5G at Its Lowest Price During Amazon Sale
  4. Here Are the Best Gaming Laptop Deals Under Rs. 60,000 in the Amazon Sale
  5. Top Deals on TWS Earbuds With ANC Under Rs. 5,000 During Amazon Sale
  6. OnePlus Open Tipped to Sport 7.82-Inch Display, Might Look Like This
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Live Updates: Don't Miss These Offers
  8. Vivo, Transsion Holdings Might Bring Rollable Smartphones in 2024
  9. Google Pixel 8a With Dual Rear Cameras Leaks Online, Might Look Like This
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Will Not Be Available in an Exynos Model
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Watch 2 With Circular Display Tipped to Launch Next Year
  2. Bitcoin Price Sees Reduction, Most Altcoins Trade in Reds Amid Israel-Gaza War
  3. Samsung Could Use Galaxy Z Fold 5’s Waterdrop Hinge Design for Foldable Notebooks: Details
  4. Xiaomi to Launch MiOS as Replacement for 13-Year-Old MIUI Android Skin, Tipster Claims
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top TWS Earphones With ANC Under Rs. 5,000 During Sale
  6. Loki Season 2 Premiere Draws 10.9 Million Viewers Globally in Just Three Days
  7. Vivo, Transsion Holdings to Launch Smartphone With Rollable Display in 2024: Report
  8. 3Commas Tweaks Internal Security After Accounts of Some Users Were Compromised, Passwords Reset
  9. OnePlus Open India Launch Confirmed, Design Teased: All Details
  10. Google Pixel 8a With Curved Edges, Dual Rear Cameras Spotted in Leaked Renders
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »