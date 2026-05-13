Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Vacuum Cleaners

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 started in India last week with discounts on a wide range of product categories. While smartphones and laptops are the highlights of the sale, Amazon is offering decent discounts on home appliances, electronics, and accessories. Leading brands like Eureka Forbes, Dreame are selling their handheld and robot and wet and dry vacuum cleaners at reduced prices in the ongoing sale. Shoppers can use select bank cards to get additional discounts on their purchases.

Many vacuum cleaners with high suction power, extended warranty, self-cleaning features and oscillating mop pads are currently available in the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026. The Ecovacs Deebot N30 2-in-1 robot vacuum cleaner and mop with 10,000Pa suction and 5,200mAh battery is currently available for Rs. 20,999, instead of the original price of Rs. 59,999. Dreame is selling its D10 Plus Gen 2 robot vacuum cleaner with an automatic dust emptying feature and 6,000Pa suction power for Rs. 21,999, down from the original rate of Rs. 49,998.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 provides up to 10 percent instant discount for HDFC Bank cardholders. Shoppers can avail of additional coupon-based and Amazon Pay-based offers. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card holders are eligible to get up to a five percent discount. Prime members can get same-day delivery and additional discounts.

Here we have prepared a list of the best deals on vacuum cleaners from some reputable brands. Meanwhile, you can also check out the best offers on laptops, air conditioners, and refrigerators.

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Top Deals on Vacuum Cleaners

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link Ecovacs Deebot N30 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Mop Rs. 59,999 Rs. 20,999 Buy Now Agaro Ace Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner for Home Rs. 9,999 Rs. 6,289 Buy Now ILIFE T20S Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 99,990 Rs. 26,900 Buy Now Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner Rs. 4,499 Rs. 3,199 Buy Now Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop Rs. 49,998 Rs. 21,999 Buy Now Dreame L40 Ultra AE Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo Rs. 1,09,999 Rs. 58,999 Buy Now

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