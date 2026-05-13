Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Vacuum Cleaners

Many vaccumm cleaners are currently available in the ongoing sale
Shoppers can avail additional coupon-based discounts
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Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 started in India last week with discounts on a wide range of product categories. While smartphones and laptops are the highlights of the sale, Amazon is offering decent discounts on home appliances, electronics, and accessories. Leading brands like Eureka Forbes, Dreame are selling their handheld and robot and wet and dry vacuum cleaners at reduced prices in the ongoing sale. Shoppers can use select bank cards to get additional discounts on their purchases.
Many vacuum cleaners with high suction power, extended warranty, self-cleaning features and oscillating mop pads are currently available in the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026. The Ecovacs Deebot N30 2-in-1 robot vacuum cleaner and mop with 10,000Pa suction and 5,200mAh battery is currently available for Rs. 20,999, instead of the original price of Rs. 59,999. Dreame is selling its D10 Plus Gen 2 robot vacuum cleaner with an automatic dust emptying feature and 6,000Pa suction power for Rs. 21,999, down from the original rate of Rs. 49,998.
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 provides up to 10 percent instant discount for HDFC Bank cardholders. Shoppers can avail of additional coupon-based and Amazon Pay-based offers. Amazon Pay ICICI credit card holders are eligible to get up to a five percent discount. Prime members can get same-day delivery and additional discounts.
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations.
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