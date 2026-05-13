Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Refrigerators

During the Amazon Great Summer Sale, Samsung’s double-door refrigerator is available for Rs. 27,490.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 13 May 2026 14:29 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Refrigerators

Photo Credit: Samsung

The Amazon Great Summer Sale brings discounts on refrigerators from Samsung, Haier, IFB, and more

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale is offering exclusive deals to Prime members
  • The Amazon Great Summer Sale started on May 8
  • HDFC Bank cards offer an instant 10 percent discount
Advertisement

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 started on May 8 and is currently ongoing on the e-commerce platform's website and mobile app. The summer-focused sale brings discounts and offers on a wide range of products, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, headphones, speakers, smartwatches, earphones, smart TVs, home appliances, and more. If you are looking to purchase a new refrigerator to keep your beverages chilled and make your groceries last longer, the sale brings discounted devices from brands such as Samsung, Bosch, IFB, Haier, and Whirlpool.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Deals and Discounts

As is customary with major shopping events from the e-commerce titan, the Amazon Great Summer Sale delivers substantial flat discounts across a vast catalogue of merchandise, slashing prices by anywhere from 5 to 65 percent depending on the product tier. On top of these standard markdowns, shoppers can maximise their savings through exclusive bank offers, notably a 10 percent instant discount for HDFC Bank cardholders for up to Rs. 9,500 per transaction.

VoltAmazon Great Summer Sale Discussion
Explore More...

Beyond this, there are Prime member-exclusive offers as well. The company is offering a cashback of Rs. 250 on purchases of Rs. 2,500 or above. They also get exclusive coupons on select products.

Amazon Great Summer Sale: Best Deals on Refrigerators

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Samsung Single Door (183L) Rs. 21,999 Rs. 16,990 Buy Here
Samsung Double Door (236L) Rs. 35,999 Rs. 27,490 Buy Here
Bosch Triple Door (303L) Rs. 58,290 Rs. 33,990 Buy Here
Haier Single Door (190L) Rs. 24,390 Rs. 14,690 Buy Here
Whirlpool Single Door (184L) Rs. 21,700 Rs. 17,390 Buy Here
IFB Double Door (241L) Rs. 38,200 Rs. 24,490 Buy Here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon Sale, Amazon, refrigerators, Samsung, Bosch, Haier, Whirlpool, IFB
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Air Purifiers From Brands Like Eureka Forbes, Sharp and Qubo

Related Stories

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Refrigerators
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. CMF Watch 3 Pro Review: Is It Worth the Price?
  2. Motorola Razr Fold Launched in India With These Features
  3. Sony Xperia 1 VIII With 48-Megapixel Rear Cameras Arrives at This Price
  4. Sony Bravia 3II Series Debuts in India With a 120Hz 4K Display: See Prices
  5. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Date Tipped; Smart Glasses Could Be Unveiled
  6. Oppo Find N6 Review: A Great Foldable That You Might Never Experience
  7. The Android Show I/O Edition: This Is What Google Is Bringing to Its OS
  8. The Punisher: One Last Kill Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
  9. Durability, Battery Life Now Drive Smartphone Buying Decisions in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Spotify Premium Prices Revised in India, Spotify Lite Plan Seemingly Discontinued Six Months After Launch
  2. The Man with the Bag OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch This Christmas Comedy Film Online?
  3. JPMorgan Plans to Launch Tokenised Money Market Fund on Ethereum for Stablecoin Issuers
  4. Saros, Sony's New PS5 Exclusive, Is Estimated to Have Sold Over 300,000 Copies in 2 Weeks
  5. Samsung’s Next Galaxy Unpacked Event Date Leaked; New Smart Glasses Could Launch Alongside Galaxy Z Series
  6. Song of the Samurai Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
  7. Sony Teases Launch of New Headset Ahead of Anticipated Debut of 'The ColleXion Headphones'
  8. Kaalidas 2 Now Streaming on Prime Video, Lionsgate Play India, and More: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
  9. Bitcoin Price Stabilises Around $81,000 Amidst Robust Investor Demand
  10. Xiaomi 17 Max Design, Colour Options Revealed as Company Confirms Launch in May
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »