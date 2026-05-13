Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Refrigerators

Amazon Great Summer Sale is offering exclusive deals to Prime members
The Amazon Great Summer Sale started on May 8
HDFC Bank cards offer an instant 10 percent discount
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The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 started on May 8 and is currently ongoing on the e-commerce platform's website and mobile app. The summer-focused sale brings discounts and offers on a wide range of products, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, headphones, speakers, smartwatches, earphones, smart TVs, home appliances, and more. If you are looking to purchase a new refrigerator to keep your beverages chilled and make your groceries last longer, the sale brings discounted devices from brands such as Samsung, Bosch, IFB, Haier, and Whirlpool.
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Deals and Discounts
As is customary with major shopping events from the e-commerce titan, the Amazon Great Summer Sale delivers substantial flat discounts across a vast catalogue of merchandise, slashing prices by anywhere from 5 to 65 percent depending on the product tier. On top of these standard markdowns, shoppers can maximise their savings through exclusive bank offers, notably a 10 percent instant discount for HDFC Bank cardholders for up to Rs. 9,500 per transaction.
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food.
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