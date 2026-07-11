Best TWS Earbuds Under Rs 3,000 in India for Calls and Music

Good call quality and balanced sound no longer require spending a premium on true wireless earbuds. Several options under Rs. 3,000 now combine capable drivers, AI-backed call noise reduction, active noise cancellation and long battery life, making them suitable for everyday listening and voice calls. Whether you prioritise clear conversations, immersive audio or an all-round experience, there are plenty of choices in this segment. The Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+, Skullcandy Jib True 2, Redmi Buds 6, OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro and Boat Nirvana Zenith Pro are among the best options currently available in India.

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+

Oppo has fitted the Enco Buds 3 Pro+ with 12.4mm dynamic drivers covering a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. The earbuds offer smart active noise cancellation up to 32dB, along with a transparency mode to hear surrounding sounds without removing them. They also rely on built-in microphones to capture voice during calls. Wireless connectivity is handled over Bluetooth 5.4, with support for SBC and AAC codecs across a range of up to 10 metres.

A 58mAh battery powers each earbud, while the charging case houses a 440mAh cell. Oppo rates the total battery life at up to 43 hours with ANC disabled and up to 28 hours with ANC enabled. The earbuds alone are claimed to last up to 12 hours on a single charge without ANC. According to the company, a 10-minute recharge provides up to 11 hours of listening time. Each earbud weighs 4.2g, carries an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, and includes TÜV-certified battery health protection for improved long-term durability.

Key Specifications

Drivers: 12.4mm, 20Hz–20kHz, 112±3dB

ANC: Up to 32dB, Transparency mode

Bluetooth: 5.4, AAC, SBC, 10m range

Battery: 58mAh buds, 440mAh case

Playback: Up to 43h (ANC off), 28h (ANC on)

Fast charge: 10 min = up to 4h, USB-C

Durability: IP55

Weight: 4.2g per bud, 46.2g with case

Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ Price in India

The Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro+ is listed in India with a price of Rs. 2,499. It is available in Midnight Black and Sonic Blue colour options.

Skullcandy Jib True 2

The Skullcandy Jib True 2 features 6mm drivers and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. It offers a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz, a maximum sound pressure level of 95dB and less than three percent total harmonic distortion. Skullcandy claims up to nine hours of playback on the earbuds, while the charging case extends the total battery life to 33 hours. The earbuds and case together weigh 32g.

The earbuds can be used independently for music playback and voice calls. Onboard controls allow users to adjust volume, manage playback and answer calls. Built-in Tile support helps locate misplaced earbuds through the Tile app. Other features include voice assistant support, automatic pairing when the case is opened and an IPX4 rating for sweat and splash resistance.

Key Specifications

True wireless in-ear, Bluetooth 5.2

6mm drivers, 16Ω, 20Hz–20kHz

Up to 33 hours total (9h buds + 24h case)

Sweat and water-resistant, noise-isolating fit

Tile tracking, solo bud use, call and volume controls

Voice assistant, auto on and connect

Weight: 32g

Skullcandy Jib True 2 Price in India

Skullcandy sells the Jib True 2 in India for Rs. 2,999. The earbuds are available in Light Grey/Blue and True Black colourways.

Redmi Buds 6

The Redmi Buds 6 features 12.4mm titanium and 5.5mm ceramic drivers in a dual-driver configuration. Xiaomi has also fitted the earbuds with silicone ear tips for an in-ear fit. They support up to 49dB active noise cancellation, alongside a transparency mode that lets external sounds pass through when needed. Users can also enable 360-degree spatial audio or switch to a low-latency mode with audio delay of up to 60ms for gaming and video playback.

Bluetooth 5.4 enables wireless connectivity, while dual-device pairing allows the earbuds to stay connected to two compatible devices at once. Through the Xiaomi Earbuds app, users can customise touch controls and adjust audio preferences. Wear detection automatically pauses playback after an earbud is removed. The earbuds are powered by 54mAh batteries, while the charging case includes a 475mAh cell. Xiaomi rates the combined battery life at up to 42 hours and says a 10-minute recharge provides up to four hours of playback. The Redmi Buds 6 also come with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Key Specifications

12.4mm + 5.5mm dual drivers, in-ear design

Up to 49dB ANC, transparency, 360° spatial audio

60ms low-latency mode, AI dual mics

Bluetooth 5.4, dual device, Xiaomi Earbuds app

In-ear detection, IP54 (buds)

54mAh buds, 475mAh case

Up to 42h total playback, 10h on the buds

10 min charge = 4h continuous use, USB Type-C

Redmi Buds 6 Price in India

Priced at Rs. 2,999, the Redmi Buds 6 is available in India in Black, Green and White variants.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro

OnePlus has equipped the Nord Buds 3 Pro with 12.4mm dynamic drivers and three microphones on each earbud. The earbuds support active noise cancellation up to 49dB and include a transparency mode that lets outside sounds remain audible when required. AI-backed call noise reduction is also supported to enhance voice quality.

The Hey Melody app lets users customise the listening experience by adjusting audio settings and choosing between mild, moderate and maximum ANC modes. For connectivity, the earbuds support Bluetooth 5.4, Google Fast Pair, and SBC and AAC audio codecs. Each earbud packs a 58mAh battery, while the charging case houses a 440mAh battery. OnePlus claims up to 44 hours of total playback with ANC disabled, and says a 10-minute charge delivers up to 11 hours of listening time. The earbuds also carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

12.4mm drivers, triple mics

Up to 49dB ANC, transparency mode

Bluetooth 5.4, SBC, AAC, Google Fast Pair

Hey Melody app with three ANC levels

58mAh buds, 440mAh case

Up to 44h playback (ANC off)

10 min charge = 11h

USB-C, IP55

4.4g per bud, 38.2g case

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Price in India

Buyers in India can purchase the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro at Rs. 2,999 in either Soft Jade or Starry Black shade.

Boat Nirvana Zenith Pro

The Boat Nirvana Zenith Pro is equipped with 12mm drivers and supports LDAC for Hi-Res audio streaming. It also offers 360-degree spatial audio to create a more immersive listening experience. The earbuds feature hybrid adaptive active noise cancellation with up to 50dB of noise reduction, alongside a transparency mode that allows ambient sounds to pass through when required. For voice calls, Boat has included six microphones backed by AI-powered noise cancellation.

Boat claims the earbuds can deliver up to 80 hours of total playback when used with the charging case. A 10-minute fast charge is said to provide several hours of audio playback. Through the Boat Hearables app, users can access Adaptive EQ powered by Mimi to personalise the sound profile according to their hearing. The earbuds also support wear detection, automatically pausing playback when removed and resuming it once they are worn again.

Key Specifications

12mm drivers, Hi-Res Audio with LDAC

360-degree Spatial Audio

Hybrid Adaptive ANC up to 50dB

Feedforward, feedback and talk mics

Up to 80 hours playback

Boat Hearables app, Adaptive EQ

In-ear detection

Boat Nirvana Zenith Pro Price in India

In India, the Boat Nirvana Zenith Pro is available at Rs. 2,999 in Crimson Red, Platinum Gold and Velvet Grey shades.