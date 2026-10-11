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Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best 5-Star Washing Machine Deals

Select Samsung, LG, Bosch, and Haier washing machines also qualify for additional bank discounts during the sale.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 October 2026 17:23 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best 5-Star Washing Machine Deals

Photo Credit: Bosch

Buyers can choose from 9kg, 10kg and 12kg 5-star-rated washing machines

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Highlights
  • Amazon sale offers 5-star washing machines from Rs. 23,990
  • Select LG and Samsung models offer bank discounts up to Rs. 10,000
  • Bosch's 12kg washing machine costs Rs. 46,990 during the sale
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The ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026 sale has deals across more than just smartphones and TVs, with washing machines from LG, Samsung, Bosch, Haier and other brands also seeing price cuts. The sale includes several 5-star models at different price points, with AI-backed features, steam-wash and more, whether you're after a basic upgrade or a larger-capacity machine for a busy household, with prices starting at Rs. 23,990. You may be able to save a little more with bank offers on select models, so be sure to check which discounts apply to your preferred washing machine.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026: Best 5-Star Washing Machine Deals

If you're looking for a larger-capacity machine, LG's 12kg 5-star washing machine is listed at Rs. 62,990, down from its MRP of Rs. 87,490. Another LG 12kg model is available for Rs. 52,990, against its listed price of Rs. 61,990. These options may be worth considering for larger households that need to wash bigger loads.

Bosch also offers a couple of 12kg 5-star washing machines. One is priced at Rs. 46,990, compared with its MRP of Rs. 85,990, while a 10kg model costs Rs. 47,290, down from Rs. 73,990. If you'd prefer a smaller capacity, the 10kg Samsung 5-star washing machine is listed at Rs. 28,990, against its MRP of Rs. 46,990.

Haier's 12kg 5-star washing machines offer another option in the larger-capacity segment. One model is available for Rs. 45,990, down from Rs. 59,000, while another is priced at Rs. 43,990, down from Rs. 68,600. Samsung's 12kg 5-star model is also worth a look at Rs. 44,990, against its listed price of Rs. 52,990.

For those who don't need a 10kg or 12kg machine, LG's 9kg 5-star washing machine is listed at Rs. 23,990, down from Rs. 33,990. There are additional bank offers on select models, too, with discounts of up to Rs. 10,000 on Samsung and LG washing machines, up to Rs. 9,000 on Bosch models, up to Rs. 9,750 on IFB machines and up to Rs. 3,000 on select Voltas Beko models.

Best 5-Star Washing Machine Deals During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
LG 12kg 5-Star Washing Machine Rs. 87,490 Rs. 62,990 Buy Now
LG 12kg 5-Star Washing Machine Rs. 61,990 Rs. 52,990 Buy Now
Bosch 10kg 5-Star Washing Machine Rs. 73,990 Rs. 47,290 Buy Now
Bosch 12kg 5-Star Washing Machine Rs. 85,990 Rs. 46,990 Buy Now
Haier 12kg 5-Star Washing Machine Rs. 59,000 Rs. 45,990 Buy Now
Samsung 12kg 5-Star Washing Machine Rs. 52,990 Rs. 44,990 Buy Now
Haier 12kg 5-Star Washing Machine Rs. 68,600 Rs. 43,990 Buy Now
Samsung 10kg 5-Star Washing Machine Rs. 46,990 Rs. 28,990 Buy Now
LG 9kg 5-Star Washing Machine Rs. 33,990 Rs. 23,990 Buy Now
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Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2026, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Washing Machine Deals, Amazon
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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