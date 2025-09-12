Apple unveiled the iPhone 17 series at its 'Awe Dropping' event earlier this week. The latest iPhone lineup includes four variants — iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Alongside the phones, the company also launched Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, Watch SE 3, and refreshed its TWS lineup with the AirPods Pro (3rd Generation). Pre-orders for the iPhone 17 family start today, joining the rest of the products are already available to pre-order, with sales beginning next week.

Pre-orders for this year's iPhone 17 models will begin on Friday at 5:30 pm IST in India, with sales starting September 19. Interested buyers can purchase the new products via Apple's online store as well as e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, and authorised Apple retail outlets. They will be available for pre-orders through outlets like Croma and Vijay Sales.

iPhone 17 Series Price in India, Offers

iPhone 17 has a starting price of Rs. 82,900 for the 256GB storage model, while the iPhone Air starts at Rs. 1,19,900 for the same storage variant. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are priced at Rs. 1,34,900 and Rs. 1,49,900, respectively, for the 256GB storage model.

Apple Store is offering up to six months of no-cost EMI and instant discounts of up to Rs. 5,000 on purchases made with American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards.

On the Apple India website, EMI for the iPhone 17 starts at Rs. 12,983 per month, while the iPhone 17 Air begins at Rs. 19,150 per month. The iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max are available with EMIs starting at Rs. 21,650 and Rs. 24,150, respectively. Customers can also get exchange bonuses of up to Rs. 64,000 on the exchange of old iPhone models.

Both Flipkart and Amazon have listed the iPhone 17 series with a 'coming soon' tag now. Shoppers will get up to Rs. 4,000 cashback on Flipkart while purchasing smartphones using Flipkart Axis Bank and Flipkart SBI credit cards.

Customers who pre-ordered iPhone 17 models can collect their handsets from Apple's retail stores in India, including Apple BKC, Apple Saket. The company's recently opened stores — Apple Hebbal and Apple Koregaon Park — are also expected to offer the service.

AirPods Pro 3, Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, and Watch SE 3 Price in India, Availability

Apple began pre-orders for the AirPods Pro 3, Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, and Watch SE 3 on launch day, September 9. These products will be available in stores starting Friday, September 19.

In India, the AirPods Pro 3 cost Rs. 25,900. Apple Watch Series 11 starts at Rs. 46,900 for the 42mm aluminium GPS model. The Watch Ultra 3 is priced from Rs. 89,900 for the 49mm titanium case with GPS + Cellular. Finally, the Watch SE 3 starts at Rs. 25,990 for the 40mm version with an aluminium case with GPS-only support.

