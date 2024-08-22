Oppo's Find X8 design has leaked out for the first time suggesting a brand-new design for the standard Find X model. It's unclear whether this new design will also be applied to the ultra-premium Find X8 Ultra as well, but it's nice to see a fresh new take as the Find X7 Ultra's design was based on the Find X6's overhauled design. The leaked image shows a very iPhone 15 Pro-like design direction that is very different from the unique design we experienced when we reviewed the Find X7 Ultra.

The image comes from the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo, where a user posted what appears to be a spy shot of the alleged Oppo Find X8. Thankfully, the photo isn't blurry and shows off the top half of the phone clearly.

A leaked live image of the upcoming Oppo Find X8

Photo Credit: Weibo

It appears that the phone gets a completely overhauled design, which is nothing like its predecessors. The upcoming Oppo Find X8 may have moved on to a flat sided design with bevelled edges that appear very much like those on an iPhone 15 Pro. The sides appear to be made of metal (could also be titanium) and apart from the necessary cavities for the mics and speaker up top, there is also enough space for a three-stage alert slider on the right side.

Around the back, the LED is seen placed outside the camera module like on previous models. The camera module does not appear as raised as on the Find X7 Ultra, but a lot flatter. In the rounded square-shaped camera module (which is a departure from the large cookie-like module) we can spot three rear-facing cameras. It isn't clear whether the rear panel is clad with vegan leather or basic glass.

Another observation we can tell for sure (but isn't' visible) is that Oppo has finally moved past the idea of using 3D curved displays. The Find X8 given that it appears to have flat sides will most likely end up with a flat display akin to Google's new and recent Pixel 9 smartphones.

From what we know about the Find X8 series from an older report, the phones could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC. Both handsets may get 1.5K+ resolution displays. An earlier leak also suggests that the Find X8 could have a flat 6.7-inch display, while the ultra-premium model may offer a 6.8-inch micro-curved display. Another detail that has been leaked is that both smartphones could pack 6,000mAh batteries. Oppo is expected to unveil its Find X8 smartphones in October this year.