Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE was launched in India on Friday. The newly announced truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset offers support for active noise cancellation (ANC) and Crystal Clear Call technology. It is equipped with 11mm one-way dynamic drivers and an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. The earphones provide an immersive 360-degree Audio experience. With the case, it is claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 30 hours. The headset also supports Galaxy AI features, as well as hands-free access to Google Gemini.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Price in India, Availability

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE price in India is set at Rs. 12,999. The headset is sold in Black and Grey colour options. Customers will get access to a Rs. 3,000 cashback, or an upgrade bonus, on eligible bank card transactions.

It is currently available for pre-reservations in the country and will go on sale next week via Samsung's website, e-commerce platforms, and offline retail channels.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Features, Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE has a traditional in-ear design and carries 11mm dynamic drivers. They support ANC with an Ambient Sound mode, a three-mic backed Crystal Clear Call technology for clear calls and 360 Audio for an immersive, surround sound experience. The earphones offer intuitive touch controls where users can pinch the stem for some actions or swipe on it for volume control.

The newly launched Galaxy Buds 3 FE supports multi-device connectivity and Samsung's Auto Switch feature, which allows the earphones to seamlessly transfer between multiple devices by detecting audio activity and ensuring a continuous listening experience. The TWS earphones support Bluetooth 5.4 as well as SSC (Samsung Seamless Codec), AAC, and SBC audio codecs. Only the earphones, not the case, have an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

Samsung confirms that the Galaxy Buds 3 FE supports voice controls and AI features, allowing users to play music, translate conversations, check their agenda, or read emails without using their phone. The earphones integrate with the Galaxy AI Interpreter app for real-time translation during lectures or conversations in different languages. It allows hands-free, voice-controlled access to Gemini as well.

Each of the earphones carries a 53mAh battery, while the charging case packs a 515mAh cell. Without ANC, the earphones are claimed to offer a battery life of up to eight and a half hours on a single charge, while with the case, they are claimed to last for up to 30 hours. Each earbud weighs 5g, while the case weighs 41.8g.