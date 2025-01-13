Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is currently live for all users in India. It started in early access for Prime members in the country at midnight on January 13, and opened for all buyers 12 hours later. During the sale, customers can get items across different product categories, including home furnishing items, electronic devices, personal gadgets and more, at considerably lower prices than their market rates. Previously, we have told you about the top deals of TWS earphones under Rs. 10,000 that you can check out. Now, we have compiled a list of the best deals on headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC) support.

Over and above the discounted sale prices, customers can lower the effective price of any product with additional benefits like coupon discounts or bank and exchange offers. For some items, buyers can avail of lucrative no-cost EMI payment options as well. Amazon says that a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 14,000 can be availed at the time of checkout by SBI customers. SBI credit and debit card holders can get other additional benefits.

The e-commerce site claims that all shoppers can enjoy bumper rewards of up to Rs. 5,000 on select purchases during the sale. Additionally, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can enjoy up to five percent cashback benefits. More discount offers and payment options are listed on the individual product pages of the listed items.

Best ANC Headphone Deals During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025:

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.