Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on ANC Headphones

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 started in India for all users on January 13.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 January 2025 16:52 IST
Sony WH-CH720N (headphones) were launched in India in March 2023

  • All shoppers can enjoy bumper rewards of up to Rs. 5,000
  • SBI customers can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 14,000
  • SBI credit and debit card holders can get other additional benefits
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025 is currently live for all users in India. It started in early access for Prime members in the country at midnight on January 13, and opened for all buyers 12 hours later. During the sale, customers can get items across different product categories, including home furnishing items, electronic devices, personal gadgets and more, at considerably lower prices than their market rates. Previously, we have told you about the top deals of TWS earphones under Rs. 10,000 that you can check out. Now, we have compiled a list of the best deals on headphones with active noise cancellation (ANC) support.

Over and above the discounted sale prices, customers can lower the effective price of any product with additional benefits like coupon discounts or bank and exchange offers. For some items, buyers can avail of lucrative no-cost EMI payment options as well. Amazon says that a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 14,000 can be availed at the time of checkout by SBI customers. SBI credit and debit card holders can get other additional benefits.

The e-commerce site claims that all shoppers can enjoy bumper rewards of up to Rs. 5,000 on select purchases during the sale. Additionally, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users can enjoy up to five percent cashback benefits. More discount offers and payment options are listed on the individual product pages of the listed items.

Best ANC Headphone Deals During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025:

Product Name MRP Sale Price Buy Now Link
Sonos Ace Rs. 39,999 Rs. 33,997 Buy Now
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Rs. 35,900 Rs. 26,998 Buy Now
Bose QuietComfort Rs. 27,900 Rs. 19,998 Buy Now
Sony WH-1000XM4 Rs. 29,998 Rs. 19,988 Buy Now
Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Rs. 19,999 Rs. 18,997 Buy Now
Sony ‎ULT Wear Rs. 24,990 Rs. 14,988 Buy Now
Sennheiser Accentum Wireless Rs. 14,990 Rs. 9,989 Buy Now
Sony WH-CH720N Rs. 9,990 Rs. 7,988 Buy Now
Soundcore Life Q30 Rs. 7,999 Rs. 5,709 Buy Now
JBL Tune 760NC Rs. 7,999 Rs. 3,999 Buy Now
 
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Headphones

  • Good
  • Lightweight, comfortable fit
  • Clean sound, spacious soundstage
  • Good app and features
  • Decent ANC for the price
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • No advanced Bluetooth codec support
  • Sound is dull at low volumes
Read detailed Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Headphones review
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones Wired

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Black
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wired
Type Headphones
Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon, Amazon Sale
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
