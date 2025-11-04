Oppo Reno 15 series is expected to launch in India in the coming months, according to recent leaks. While details about its specifications and pricing are still under wraps, previous reports suggest that all models will feature MediaTek Dimensity chipsets. Succeeding the Reno 14 lineup, the new series may include three models this time, namely, Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and a new Pro Mini variant. A handset, expected to be the base Reno 15 model, has now appeared on Geekbench, with a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chip.

Oppo Reno 15 Specifications, Performance Details (Expected)

A handset with the model number Oppo PLV110, expected to be the purported standard Oppo Reno 15, has been listed on Geekbench. The entry indicates that the smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset with a Mali-G720 MC7 GPU. This aligns with previous leaks that hinted that this chip would power the upcoming smartphone.

The older octa-core processor from MediaTek features three clusters, with four cores clocked at 2.10GHz, three cores at 3.00GHz, and one high-performance core at 3.25GHz, with a base frequency of 2.10GHz.

The Oppo Reno 15 scored 1,668 and 6,274 points on the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. The handset is expected to run Android 16 and feature 16GB of RAM, according to the Geekbench listing.

According to recent leaks, the Oppo Reno 15 series, comprising the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 Mini, is expected to debut in India in December. Some earlier reports suggested that the lineup might have been planned as the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and Reno 15 Pro Max, with the standard variant designed as a compact model.

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Mini are rumoured to feature 6.78-inch and 6.32-inch 1.5K flat displays, respectively, while the Reno 15 could include a 6.59-inch screen. The series may also offer a metal frame and IP68 as well as IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

In terms of hardware, the Reno 15 Pro is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset and house a 6,500mAh battery with support for 50W wireless charging. Both the Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Mini are said to feature triple rear cameras with a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP5 main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 50-megapixel periscope camera. For selfies, both models are expected to include a 50-megapixel front camera.

