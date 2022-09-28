Technology News
loading

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Deals for Content Creators

Amazon is offering a 10 percent discount on purchases using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 28 September 2022 13:45 IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Deals for Content Creators

Sony ZV-1 digital camera is listed for Rs. 59,890

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale is currently live for all users
  • DJI OM 4 SE features 2,450mAh battery
  • JBL CSUM 10 microphone is listed at Rs. 5,059

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale is currently underway with offers and discounts on a wide range of products. The e-commerce website has also partnered with State Bank of India (SBI) to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using SBI credit cards. Further, interested buyers can avail of exchange offers, Amazon Pay-based offers, and coupon discounts. Apart from smartphones and electronics, you can buy accessories and gadgets for vlogging as well.

Here we've handpicked some of the best deals on gadgets for digital creators. This ranges from microphones to 360 cameras.

Sony ZV-1

Amazon is offering the Sony ZV-1 digital camera for Rs. 59,890 during the ongoing Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. SBI Bank credit card users are eligible to receive an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 1,500. Interested buyers can also avail of Rs. 300 cashback and 2,200 welcome rewards on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card. The Sony ZV-1 is currently listed on the company website for Rs. 67,990. It weighs 294 grams, light enough for vloggers to carry.

Buy now at Rs. 58,890 (MRP Rs. 67,990)

GoPro Volta

The GoPro Volta, which was launched in India for Rs. 13,500, is available for Rs. 11,290 during the sale. Interested customers can avail of an instant discount of Rs. 750 for purchases using an SBI credit card. EMI options start at Rs. 539. The GoPro Volta has a built-in 4,900mAh battery. It has integrated camera buttons that allow content creators to use the device with one hand. The grip comes with an input power of 5V/3A and an output power of 5V/2.4A.

Buy now at Rs. 11,290 (MRP Rs. 13,500)

DJI OM 4 SE

The DJI OM 4 SE is selling at Rs. 7,998 during the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. SBI credit card users can avail of an additional discount of Rs. 750. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI option with select payment methods. With 3-axis stabilisation, the portable gimbal can help make videos shot on smartphones look super smooth. The DJI OM 4 SE features a 2,450mAh battery.

Buy now at Rs. 7,998 (MRP Rs. 9,990)

Insta360 Go 2

Insta360 Go 2, the second-generation model of the Insta360's smallest action camera was launched in India last year for Rs. 34,999. Now, the device is available at a discounted price of Rs. 21,990. Users with an SBI credit Card will get an instant discount of Rs. 250 with the purchase. Interested users can also avail of EMI options starting at Rs.1,051. It comes bundled with a charge case and accessories. The Insta360 Go 2 supports Bluetooth 5 and Wi-Fi. It also features 32GB of inbuilt memory.

Buy now at: Rs. 21,990 (MRP Rs. 34,999)

JBL CSUM10 microphone

JBL CSUM10 USB microphone is a good starting point for your podcasts or livestreams. The microphone is now listed at Rs. 5,059 (MRP Rs. 12,000) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. SBI credit card users can avail an additional discount worth Rs. 750. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI option with select payment methods as well. The JBL CSUM10 is a dual capsule condenser USB microphone with omnidirectional and cardioid polar patterns. It has an inbuilt headphone out and is compatible with both PC and Mac.

Buy now at: Rs. 5,059 (MRP Rs. 12,000)

Osaka­ 10

Osaka­ 10 LED ring light with tripod stand is listed for Rs. 1,499, instead of the original price of Rs. 7,500, during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. SBI credit card users can avail of an additional discount worth Rs. 750 on the ring light. The Osaka ring light has USB connectivity and is compatible with laptops, PCs, smartphones, and USB chargers. It features four buttons on the selfie ring light for turning it on or off and adjusting lighting modes and brightness levels.

Buy now at Rs. 1,499 (MRP Rs. 7,500)

LKMO Octopus Gorilla Tripod

If you are looking for an extremely affordable tripod, then the LKMO Octopus Gorilla Tripod will be a good option to consider. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale, customers can grab the tripod for Rs.299, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 999. It has a height of 13-inch and allows users to prop their smartphones or DSLR cameras onto it. The tripod weighs 200 grams and is claimed to support imaging devices weighing up to 1.2 kilograms.

Buy now at: Rs. 299 (MRP Rs. 999)

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sony ZV-1

Sony ZV-1

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Photo quality
  • Video quality
  • Features
  • Battery life
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Compact body
  • Fully articulating display
  • Neat vlogger-friendly features
  • HDR profiles supported
  • Quick autofocus
  • Good photo and video quality
  • Bad
  • Sluggish AF in very dim lighting
  • Weak battery life
  • Display has limited touch functionality
  • Awkward battery door design
Read detailed Sony ZV-1 review
Camera Type Digital Camera
Effective Pixels 20 MP
Sensor Type CMOS
Display Type TFT LCD
Display Size 3 inch
Touchscreen Yes
Insta360 Go 2

Insta360 Go 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Photo quality
  • Video quality
  • Features
  • Battery life
  • Value for money
  • Good
  • Compact design
  • Lots of flexibility for mounting
  • Multi-purpose charging case
  • Feature-rich app
  • Built-in storage
  • Decent video quality
  • Bad
  • Poor battery life
  • Overheating can compromise recordings
  • Expensive
  • Weak low-light video performance
Read detailed Insta360 Go 2 review
Camera Type Digital Camera
Display Type TFT
Touchscreen No
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Sale Offers, Amazon Sale, Great Indian Festival, Great Indian Festival 2022, Diwali Sale
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
BlackBerry IoT Unit Sees Increase in Automotive Demand Amid Fall in Cybersecurity Revenue

Related Stories

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Deals for Content Creators
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  2. Meet the NFT Artist Who Sold a Trashcan Image for $252,000
  3. Samsung Jet 90 Complete Vacuum Cleaner Review
  4. Realme RMX1901 With Dual Rear Cameras, Gradient Design Spotted on TENAA
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei's Revenue Falls Down 2.2 Percent This Year Amid US Sanctions
  2. HBO Max’s Green Lantern Series Being Redeveloped, Original Writer Seth Grahame-Smith Steps Down: Report
  3. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  5. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  6. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  7. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  8. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  9. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  10. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.