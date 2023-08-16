Technology News

Binance Pulls the Shutter Down on Its Fiat-to-Crypto Platform Binance Connect a Year After Launch

The company reportedly conducted a review of its service offerings and evaluated which ones were not bringing in the expected engagement.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 August 2023 21:25 IST
Binance Pulls the Shutter Down on Its Fiat-to-Crypto Platform Binance Connect a Year After Launch

Photo Credit: Reuters

Binance plans to keep its focus on projects that promise long term returns

Highlights
  • Binance Connect allowed merchants to process fiat-to-crypto payments
  • The platform was launched in March 2022
  • Binance Connect also had partners like Visa and Mastercard

Binance, reeling under the scrutiny from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), is taking measures to reorganise its business strategies. In a fresh development, the crypto exchange reportedly shut down its fiat-to-crypto platform Binance Connect on Wednesday. The platform was launched just a year ago in March 2022. Its main aim was to let retailers accept payments in the form of cryptocurrencies. The exchange plans to keep its focus on projects that promise long term returns.

“At Binance, we periodically review our products and services to ensure that our resources continue to be focused on core efforts that align with our long-term strategy. We consistently adapt and modify our business approach in response to changing market and user needs,” a CoinTelegraph report quoted a company spokesperson as saying.

The move was also confirmed by Biswap, a decentralised exchange built on Binance's BNB Chain, on X (formerly Twitter).

Binance Connect used to let its users process fiat-to-crypto payments that bridged the gap between crypto and traditional finance. The platform had listed 50 cryptocurrencies at the time of its launch and had partners like Mastercard and Visa.

After promising crypto projects like FTX and Terra collapsed last year, community members were left high and dry. This could have led to a reduction in crypto-friendly retailers processing payments via cryptocurrencies.

The company has retracted services previously as well because of various reasons. In May last year, for instance, the exchange disabled its derivatives services in Spain because the authorities there reportedly believed that such offerings triggered operational complexity for investors and exposed them to the risk of losing more than what they had invested.

Binance has been under increased regulatory scrutiny in the US, too. The crypto exchange is in the crosshairs of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). For now, Binance has filed for a protective court order against the US SEC, claiming that the regulator's requests for information in its ongoing case against the exchange have been “overbroad” and “unduly burdensome.”

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Binance, Bitfinity, Crypto Exchange, Binance Connect
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Baldur’s Gate III First Patch Will Include Over 1,000 Fixes, Changes to Character Customisation in Works

Related Stories

Binance Pulls the Shutter Down on Its Fiat-to-Crypto Platform Binance Connect a Year After Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Production Begins at Foxconn's Tamil Nadu Plant: Details
  2. Ola S1X Entry Level Electric Scooter Launched in India: See Price
  3. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched at This Price
  4. Redmi Note 13+ Could Get 200-Megapixel Rear Camera, Dimensity 9200+ SoC
  5. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G Set to Launch in India on This Date
  6. Madhav Sheth Teases Imminent Launch of Honor Phones in India: Details
  7. Nokia G310 5G Launched With Repair-Friendly Design, Nokia C210 Also Debuts
  8. House of the Dragon Season 2 Will Be Shorter Than the First Chapter
  9. Tecno Pova 5 vs Infinix Note 30 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  10. iQoo Z8 Launch Timeline, Colour Options, RAM and Storage Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Binance Pulls the Shutter Down on Its Fiat-to-Crypto Platform Binance Connect a Year After Launch
  2. Baldur’s Gate III First Patch Will Include Over 1,000 Fixes, Changes to Character Customisation in Works
  3. Apple Granted Second Face ID Patent Hinting at Potential Arrival on Future MacBook and Mac Computers
  4. Apple Supplier Foxconn Begins iPhone 15 Production in India: Details
  5. India Second Largest Phone Maker With 2 Billion 'Made in India' Shipments Between 2014 and 2022: Counterpoint
  6. Reddit Fined in Russia for First Time for Not Deleting 'Banned Content': Report
  7. Google to Let Users Try Its AI Tool on Select Websites to Summarise Long Articles, Information
  8. Telegram Stories With Support for Editing, Dual Camera Mode and More Rolled Out for All Users
  9. Intel, Tower Terminate Proposed $5.4 Billion Deal After Failing to Get Regulatory Approvals
  10. Nokia G310 5G With QuickFix Repairability, Snapdragon 480+ 5G SoC Debuts Alongside Nokia C210: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.