Technology News

Bitcoin Price Rises Above $48,000 Mark, Values of Several Cryptocurrencies Drop

Over the weekend, the price of Bitcoin rose by $1,826 (roughly Rs. 1.5 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 February 2024 12:43 IST
Bitcoin Price Rises Above $48,000 Mark, Values of Several Cryptocurrencies Drop

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Ash_Ismail

The overall valuation of the crypto sector dipped by 0.76 percent in the last 24 hours

Highlights
  • Cardano, Dogecoin saw losses
  • Uniswap, Litecoin saw gains
  • Solana, Ripple recorded price drops
Advertisement

Bitcoin on Monday reflected a small gain of 0.74 percent and the price of the world's most popular cryptocurrency was $48,101 (roughly Rs. 39.9 lakh) at the time of publishing. Over the weekend, the value of the digital asset rose by $1,826 (roughly Rs. 1.5 lakh). As per market analysts, if the Bitcoin price rises above $48,970 (roughly Rs. 40 lakh), the next target would be $50,000 (roughly Rs. 41.5 lakh) — a milestone Bitcoin has not managed to cross since December 2021.

Ether failed to follow Bitcoin on the profit trail on Monday and saw its value drop by 0.55 percent. Presently, the value of Ether stands at $2,498 (roughly Rs. 2.07 lakh).

“Over the weekend, Bitcoin hovered above $48,000 (roughly Rs. 39.8 lakh), reaching its highest level in 26 months, fuelled by significant net inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs in the previous week. Meanwhile, Ethereum also hit the $2,540 (roughly Rs. 2 lakh) mark — its highest since January 19 — and is currently consolidating around $2,500 (roughly Rs. 2.07 lakh), with resistance at $2,620 (roughly Rs. 2.17 lakh) and support at $2,440 (roughly Rs. 2.02 lakh),” Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex told Gadgets360.

Like Ether, most cryptocurrencies reflected losses on Monday. These include Binance Coin, Ripple, Dogecoin, Cardano, and Avalanche.

Even other altcoins like Solana, Binance Coin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Uniswap saw their values fall on Monday.

The overall valuation of the crypto sector dipped by 0.76 percent in the last 24 hours. At present, the crypto market cap holds ground at the mark of $1.8 trillion (roughly Rs. 1,49,40,576 crore), showed CoinMarketCap. While the Bitcoin dominance on the market currently stands at 52.5 percent, Ether dominance stands at 16.7 percent.

“Once Bitcoin dominance cools down, Ethereum and altcoins can also see a potential rapid jump in their market capitalisation,” Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin told Gadgets360.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Uniswap, Near Protocol, Monero — managed to see small profits on Monday.

“We are likely to see some prominent token unlocks this week, including the release of over $96 million (roughly Rs. 796 crore) worth of Sandbox's SAND, equivalent to approx. Nine percent of SAND's entire supply. This is slated for Valentine's Day. Other unlocks include Aptos with a release of over seven percent (roughly worth $224.8 million (roughly Rs. 1,865 crore)) of its total token supply, and ApeCoin on February 16 with a release of 2.5 percent (roughly Rs. worth $21.84 million (roughly Rs. 181 crore) of its total token supply,” Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures told Gadgets360.

However, market experts have advised caution to the global investor community. “Overall, BTC's resilience amidst regulatory scrutiny and market dynamics underscores its potential for further gains, but investors should remain vigilant of key resistance levels and external factors influencing market sentiment,” Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX told Gadgets360.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Kishu Inu, Circuits of Value
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Xiaomi Says Government's Scrutiny of Chinese Firms Unnerves Smartphone Suppliers

Related Stories

Bitcoin Price Rises Above $48,000 Mark, Values of Several Cryptocurrencies Drop
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  4. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Ethereum’s Upcoming Dencun Upgrade Set to Make Layer-2 Blockchains More Secure: All You Need to Know
  2. Google One Surpasses 100 Million Subscribers Right After Announcement of Gemini Advanced Plan
  3. Vivo V30 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, 12GB RAM Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
  4. Bitcoin Price Rises Above $48,000 Mark, Values of Several Cryptocurrencies Drop
  5. Xiaomi Says Government's Scrutiny of Chinese Firms Unnerves Smartphone Suppliers
  6. OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 24GB RAM, and More
  7. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Series Pre-Reservations Begin Ahead of Launch in India
  8. Xiaomi 14 Ultra to Come in a Titanium Special Edition, to Offer Up to 1TB Storage: Report
  9. WhatsApp Now Allows Users to Block Spam Directly From Lock Screen: Here Are Steps to Enable Feature
  10. Disney Using New AI-Backed Advertising Tool For Disney+, Hulu Ads
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »