Technology News
English Edition

Crypto Ads Fill Supreme Court's YouTube Channel After Hack

The channel was uploaded with videos relating to a cryptocurrency product.

By Shruti Mahajan, Bloomberg News | Updated: 23 September 2024 14:35 IST
Crypto Ads Fill Supreme Court's YouTube Channel After Hack

Photo Credit: Reuters

Crypto hackers have become more active and sophisticated in deploying attacks, FBI has warned

Highlights
  • Supreme Court's YouTube channel has over 220,000 subscribers
  • The hackers were reportedly publishing ads related to Ripple
  • The Supreme Court of India has not addressed the situation as of now
Advertisement

The official YouTube channel of the Supreme Court of India that was used for streaming proceedings was purportedly compromised by hackers on Friday showing crypto advertisements.

The channel was uploaded with videos relating to a cryptocurrency product. The entire page has been deleted since.

The top court has been using the video streaming platform to live telecast cases of constitutional and public importance for a wider audience. Recorded videos of the court proceedings were saved within the channel.

The archived videos have been made private and are no longer open for the public viewing while the home page displays a blank video with a title mentioning the cryptocurrency. 

“The services on YouTube channel of Supreme Court of India will be resumed shortly,” the court's registrar Hargurvarinder Jaggi said in a statement.

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Hackers, Supreme Court
Light Up Your Diwali with Unbeatable Offers on OnePlus 12R, OnePlus Nord 4, and More!
Concord Reportedly Cost $400 Million to Make, Represents Sony's 'Biggest Loss Ever'

Related Stories

Crypto Ads Fill Supreme Court's YouTube Channel After Hack
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14 Pro Series With IP69 Rating to Debut This Week
  2. iQOO 13 Price in India, Launch Timeline Tipped Alongside Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE May Be More Expensive Than Galaxy S23 FE in the US
  4. Apple Intelligence-Powered Siri Could Be Introduced Early Next Year
  5. Apple Designer Behind the Original iPhone Might Be Making an AI Device
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro to Cost Under Rs. 1 Lakh During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2024
  2. Tecno Spark 30 With MediaTek Helio G91 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Listed Online Alongside Spark 30C
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 Sale: Apple MacBook Air M1 to Be Priced Under Rs. 53,000
  4. Concord Reportedly Cost $400 Million to Make, Represents Sony's 'Biggest Loss Ever'
  5. Crypto Ads Fill Supreme Court's YouTube Channel After Hack
  6. Former Apple Design Head Jony Ive Reportedly Working With OpenAI to Build a New AI Device
  7. Redmi Note 14 Pro Series to Debut on September 26; Colourways, Specifications Teased
  8. Samsung, TSMC Consider Building Chip Factories in UAE: Report
  9. Apollo Global Said to Offer $5 Billion Investment in Intel
  10. China’s Chang'e-6 Mission Samples Provide New Understanding of the Moon's Far Side: Study
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »