Crypto Ads Fill Supreme Court's YouTube Channel After Hack

The official YouTube channel of the Supreme Court of India that was used for streaming proceedings was purportedly compromised by hackers on Friday showing crypto advertisements.

The channel was uploaded with videos relating to a cryptocurrency product. The entire page has been deleted since.

The top court has been using the video streaming platform to live telecast cases of constitutional and public importance for a wider audience. Recorded videos of the court proceedings were saved within the channel.

The archived videos have been made private and are no longer open for the public viewing while the home page displays a blank video with a title mentioning the cryptocurrency.

“The services on YouTube channel of Supreme Court of India will be resumed shortly,” the court's registrar Hargurvarinder Jaggi said in a statement.

© 2024 Bloomberg L.P.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)