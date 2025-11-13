Technology News
English Edition

Bitcoin Trades Near $103,600 as Market Awaits Clearer Macro Direction

Crypto market steadies after US shutdown ends as traders monitor whale buying trends and upcoming regulatory shifts.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 November 2025 15:36 IST
Bitcoin Trades Near $103,600 as Market Awaits Clearer Macro Direction

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

Bitcoin holds steady above support as traders react to global cues and long-term accumulation trends

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Bitcoin trades in a tight band as investors wait for a clearer macro dire
  • Whale accumulation grows even as near-term sentiment remains cautious
  • Key BTC resistance sits at $105,000, while support holds near $101,000
Advertisement

Bitcoin's price hovered near the $103,600 (roughly Rs. 91.9 lakh) mark on Thursday as the market continued to stabilise following a series of global developments, including the end of the 43-day US government shutdown and early signs of regulatory progress. Traders are watching whether renewed risk appetite and long-term accumulation trends can help Bitcoin reclaim key resistance levels. Ethereum (ETH) fell 2.7 percent to $3,454 (roughly Rs. 3.06 lakh). According to the Gadgets 360 price tracker, Bitcoin is priced around Rs. 91.9 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades at roughly Rs. 3.06 lakh.

Altcoins Move Unevenly as Traders Navigate Mixed Global Signals

Altcoins moved in different directions as traders reacted to shifting macro signals. Solana (SOL) dropped 3.9 percent to $156 (roughly Rs. 13.8 lakh), XRP slipped 1.8 percent to $2.38 (roughly Rs. 2.11 lakh), while Binance Coin (BNB) edged 0.4 percent lower to $958 (roughly Rs. 84.9 thousand). Dogecoin (DOGE) also declined by 2.6 percent to $0.17 (roughly Rs. 15).

Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO of Pi42, said that Bitcoin's recent consolidation reflects a natural cooling phase in a volatile environment. “While large-cap altcoins continue to face selling pressure, this phase indicates that institutional activity and macro factors are still shaping sentiment. Such periods are crucial to reassess portfolio positions, strengthen risk management frameworks, and prepare for the next upward move.”

Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst at Delta Exchange, said that the end of the US shutdown is likely to influence crypto markets as agencies resume operations. “Despite near-term weakness, with Bitcoin struggling below $105,000 and Ethereum near $3,500, on-chain data shows accumulation by long-term holders,[...] This divergence between sentiment and accumulation suggests confidence beneath fear. Historically, such phases of extreme caution have set the stage for strong rebounds, making November a potentially pivotal month for crypto markets.”

The CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted that Bitcoin continues to retest key support levels.
“While short-term softness may continue, BTC is holding support at $101,000–$101,500 (roughly Rs. 89.5 lakh–Rs. 89.9 lakh) with $103,000 (roughly Rs. 91.4 lakh) as the first resistance, while the larger hurdle remains the $105,000 zone that triggered yesterday's reversal and will need momentum to break.”

Market sentiment remains cautious but could shift quickly as macro conditions evolve. With long-term holders accumulating and regulatory clarity improving, analysts say Bitcoin may attempt to break above $105,000 again if liquidity strengthens heading into the weekend.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Crypto in India
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Moto G100s Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 Chip, Android 16

Related Stories

Bitcoin Trades Near $103,600 as Market Awaits Clearer Macro Direction
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases of the Week: Dude, Nishaanchi, Jolly LLB 3, and More
  2. Valve Unveils Steam Machine PC/ Console Hybrid: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Honor 500 Series Will be Launched in These Shades, Storage Variants
  4. OnePlus Nord 6 Launch Timeline Revealed in New Leak
  5. OnePlus 15 Launching Today: Everything You Need to Know
  6. Redmi Turbo 5 New Leak Offers First Look at the Possible Design
  7. Vivo X300 Series Teased on Amazon Ahead of Launch in India
  8. Realme GT 8 Pro Camera Details Confirmed Ahead of Nov 20 India Launch
  9. PhonePe Partners With OpenAI to Integrate ChatGPT Within the UPI App
  10. Vivo V70 Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Jonathan Bailey’s Wicked is Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This Film
  2. Marutham OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Vidaarth’s Emotional Drama Online?
  3. Meta’s Chief AI Scientist Yann LeCun Reportedly Planning Exit to Become a Startup Founder
  4. Vivo V70 Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC
  5. Dímelo Bajito (Tell Me Softly) OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. One Man: Multiple Dangers is Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play
  7. Bitcoin Trades Near $103,600 as Market Awaits Clearer Macro Direction
  8. Delhi Crime Season 3 Now Streaming on Netflix: Everything You Need To Know About Plot, Cast, and More
  9. Moto G100s Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 Chip, Android 16
  10. Redmi Turbo 5 Design Revealed in Leaked Render; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »