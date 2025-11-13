Bitcoin Trades Near $103,600 as Market Awaits Clearer Macro Direction

Bitcoin's price hovered near the $103,600 (roughly Rs. 91.9 lakh) mark on Thursday as the market continued to stabilise following a series of global developments, including the end of the 43-day US government shutdown and early signs of regulatory progress. Traders are watching whether renewed risk appetite and long-term accumulation trends can help Bitcoin reclaim key resistance levels. Ethereum (ETH) fell 2.7 percent to $3,454 (roughly Rs. 3.06 lakh). According to the Gadgets 360 price tracker, Bitcoin is priced around Rs. 91.9 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades at roughly Rs. 3.06 lakh.

Altcoins Move Unevenly as Traders Navigate Mixed Global Signals

Altcoins moved in different directions as traders reacted to shifting macro signals. Solana (SOL) dropped 3.9 percent to $156 (roughly Rs. 13.8 lakh), XRP slipped 1.8 percent to $2.38 (roughly Rs. 2.11 lakh), while Binance Coin (BNB) edged 0.4 percent lower to $958 (roughly Rs. 84.9 thousand). Dogecoin (DOGE) also declined by 2.6 percent to $0.17 (roughly Rs. 15).

Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO of Pi42, said that Bitcoin's recent consolidation reflects a natural cooling phase in a volatile environment. “While large-cap altcoins continue to face selling pressure, this phase indicates that institutional activity and macro factors are still shaping sentiment. Such periods are crucial to reassess portfolio positions, strengthen risk management frameworks, and prepare for the next upward move.”

Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst at Delta Exchange, said that the end of the US shutdown is likely to influence crypto markets as agencies resume operations. “Despite near-term weakness, with Bitcoin struggling below $105,000 and Ethereum near $3,500, on-chain data shows accumulation by long-term holders,[...] This divergence between sentiment and accumulation suggests confidence beneath fear. Historically, such phases of extreme caution have set the stage for strong rebounds, making November a potentially pivotal month for crypto markets.”

The CoinSwitch Markets Desk noted that Bitcoin continues to retest key support levels.

“While short-term softness may continue, BTC is holding support at $101,000–$101,500 (roughly Rs. 89.5 lakh–Rs. 89.9 lakh) with $103,000 (roughly Rs. 91.4 lakh) as the first resistance, while the larger hurdle remains the $105,000 zone that triggered yesterday's reversal and will need momentum to break.”

Market sentiment remains cautious but could shift quickly as macro conditions evolve. With long-term holders accumulating and regulatory clarity improving, analysts say Bitcoin may attempt to break above $105,000 again if liquidity strengthens heading into the weekend.

