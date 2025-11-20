Technology News
Bitcoin Rebounds Above $92,700 as Market Attempts Recovery Amidst Volatile Macro Signals

Crypto market steadies as traders watch macro cues, ETF flows and rate expectations for signs of recovery.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 November 2025 13:21 IST
Bitcoin Rebounds Above $92,700 as Market Attempts Recovery Amidst Volatile Macro Signals

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Kanchanara

Crypto prices fluctuate as traders assess mixed signals across global markets

Highlights
  • Investors track US Fed cues as crypto trading volumes stay subdued.
  • Solana outperforms major tokens with a near 4 percent intraday rise.
  • Analysts say stronger liquidity is key for Bitcoin’s next breakout.
Bitcoin's price hovered near $92,700 (roughly Rs. 82.2 lakh) on Thursday after briefly slipping below $90,000 (roughly Rs. 79.8 lakh) earlier in the week, as the broader crypto market continued its effort to stabilise, following weeks of selling pressure. Analysts noted that Bitcoin's nearly 30 percent correction from its recent peak has reset expectations across the market, while muted institutional flows and shifting macro cues continue to influence sentiment. Ethereum (ETH) traded around $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2.69 lakh). According to the Gadgets 360 price tracker, Bitcoin is priced around Rs. 82.2 lakh in India, while Ethereum trades near Rs. 2.6 lakh.

Altcoins Show Mixed Moves as Markets React to Macro Uncertainty

Altcoins showed mixed movement as traders evaluated macroeconomic uncertainty and shifting Federal Reserve expectations. Solana (SOL) climbed 3.9 percent to $144 (roughly Rs. 12,780), while XRP slipped nearly 1 percent to $2.14 (roughly Rs. 189). Binance Coin (BNB) fell 1.5 percent to $910 (roughly Rs. 80,800), and Dogecoin (DOGE) edged down 0.7 percent to $0.15 (roughly Rs. 13.98).

Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus.com, said the market remains volatile, but derivatives indicators show steadiness beneath the decline. “Macro visibility has weakened further. With October jobs data being scrapped and November's delayed, the Federal Reserve will head into its final meeting of the year without key employment numbers [...] Focus on BTC and ETH for core exposure, and treat altcoins as short, flexible trades while volatility stays compressed.”

Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst at Delta Exchange, said macro expectations are weighing on both Bitcoin and Ethereum. “On the charts, Bitcoin remains below key resistance at $93,500 (roughly Rs. 82.8 lakh), with strong support near $88,500 (roughly Rs. 78.3 lakh). A sustained break above $94,000 (roughly Rs. 83.3 lakh) could open the way toward $97,000 (roughly Rs. 86 lakh) [...] Ethereum, currently struggling to reclaim $3,100 (roughly Rs. 2.75 lakh), faces resistance at $3,200 (roughly Rs. 2.83 lakh), while support holds at $2,940–$2,880 (roughly Rs. 2.60 lakh–Rs. 2.55 lakh).”

The WazirX Trading Desk said market weakness continues to be influenced by institutional caution and shifting macro expectations. “Bitcoin is down nearly 30 percent from its peak earlier this year [...] with a 15 percent decrease in price in 30 days. Institutional flows are turning cautious. But long-term institutional participants still appear to believe in systematic exposure to Bitcoin via investments as they continue to hold their investment steady, with what is now a brief pause in capital inflows to crypto [...] With rate-cut expectations getting pushed to next year, long-term holders who were betting on a surge based on past market cycles are selling, which is dwindling the momentum.”

Market sentiment remains cautious as traders monitor whether Bitcoin can defend the $90,000–$94,000 (roughly Rs. 79.8 lakh–Rs. 83.3 lakh) range. Analysts say stronger liquidity, clearer macro signals and sustained accumulation will be needed for any meaningful recovery heading into December.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
