Technology News
loading

EU Issues Warning to Crypto Influencers Before MiCA Legislation Goes Live

Patrick Hansen, EU strategy and policy director for Circle Pay has highlighted this notable clause in EU’s document.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 3 November 2022 16:30 IST
EU Issues Warning to Crypto Influencers Before MiCA Legislation Goes Live

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Maximalfocus

The Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) framework to go into effect in around a year

Highlights
  • Social media influencers will have to be cautious while endorsing crypto
  • The point was highlighted by Patrick Hansen from Circle Pay
  • The EU aims to keep its crypto community very informed and aware

The European Union (EU) has decided to pay special attention to how the crypto sector is being promoted on social networking platforms. Now that the MiCA bill is ready to become an official legislation in the EU, crypto influencers have been warned against advertising digital assets without providing full disclosure about the financial risks associated with the sector. Profiting from illegal crypto promotions would be treated as manipulation of the MiCA laws, that will be a punishable offense.

Crypto influencers, or social media celebrities that engage with their audiences over crypto-related information, will have to ensure that their viewers are aware of the volatility and other blurry aspects associated with the sector.

Patrick Hansen, EU strategy and policy director for Circle Pay has highlighted this notable clause in EU's document. Circle Pay is the issuer of the USDC stablecoin.

By tightening the noose around crypto influencers, the MiCA bill aims to prevent insider dealing, unlawful disclosure of inside information, and market manipulation related to crypto-assets from happening.

The European Parliament Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) approved the MiCA legislation in October. First proposed in September 2020, the MiCA draft aims to create a uniform legal crypto framework for all the 27 EU states.

The Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) framework largely revolves around consumer protection as well as prevention of market manipulation and financial crimes in the crypto sector.

The tuning and execution of these crypto policies could go into effect starting in 2024.

The EU is being very active in shaping up its crypto sector.

Last month, the EU imposed a complete ban on all cross-border crypto transactions directed towards Russia in the backdrop of the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, EU, Crypto Influencers, MiCA
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Instagram Adds Support for Buying and Selling Polygon NFTs Within the App

Related Stories

EU Issues Warning to Crypto Influencers Before MiCA Legislation Goes Live
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel to Support All 5G Phones Except iPhone From Mid-November, CEO Says
  2. Moto G72 Review: The Odd One Out
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23+ US Variant Listed on Geekbench, Specifications Tipped
  4. Samsung Smartphone Production Plan for 2023 Leaked: Report
  5. Vivo X90 Series Monikers, Model Numbers Spotted Ahead of Launch: Report
  6. WhatsApp Rolls Out Communities and In-Chat Polls, Ups Group Size to 1,024
  7. Watch the Trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water, Out December 16
  8. How to Identify Font in Any Image
  9. Google Wants to Develop AI Using One Thousand Most Widely Spoken Languages
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find X6 Series Camera Specifications Tipped, May Support 4K HDR Night Video Recording
  2. EU Issues Warning to Crypto Influencers Before MiCA Legislation Goes Live
  3. Instagram Adds Support for Buying and Selling Polygon NFTs Within the App
  4. Agatha: Coven of Chaos Casts Aubrey Plaza Opposite Kathryn Hahn: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Tipped to Debut With S Pen Slot: Report
  6. Amazfit Band 7 With 28 Days of Battery Life to Launch in India Soon: All Details
  7. Koo Clocks 50 Million Downloads in Just Over 2 Years; Sees Large Increase in Users, Engagement Since January
  8. Elon Musk Said to Prepare to Charge Users for Twitter Verification as Soon as Next Week
  9. Gmail Package Tracking Features for Users in the US Announced Ahead of Holiday Season
  10. The Sandman Season 2: Netflix Renews Neil Gaiman's Fantasy Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.