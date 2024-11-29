[Exclusive] iQOO to Enter Offline Market Starting December

Smartphone brand iQOO, which has been selling phones online in India since its entry in 2020, is set to enter the offline market.

As per reliable sources, the brand will enter the offline market through Vivo-exclusive stores and other retail channels. This will mean that customers will be able to experience iQOO devices at these offline stores before making the purchase. Since entering the Indian market, iQOO has been selling phones through Amazon India, the e-commerce platform.

The official announcement of offline market availability will likely come at the iQOO 13 event in India next week. The availability of iQOO devices in physical stores should complement the brand's online reach.

For iQOO fans, the brand's omnichannel experience should enhance the overall experience where physical store shoppers can access the product catalogue online. At the same time, online customers can walk into nearby retail stores to check out iQOO devices. The brand is among a handful of smartphone manufacturers with a very active community, iQOO Connect, and has now crossed a million members.

Notably, Vivo is marking its 10 years of operations in India this year and has plans to open 10 flagship stores soon. We can expect these stores to feature iQOO devices as well.

iQOO is launching its iQOO 13 flagship smartphone in India on December 3. The iQOO 12 successor smartphone is expected to be priced around iQOO 12, though we will know for sure next week. Gadgets 360 has got its hands on the iQOO 13, and here are some camera samples to show the camera capabilities of the upcoming smartphone.

iQOO 13 specifications are already confirmed, and you can stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for our review, which drops on December 3.