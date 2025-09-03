Acer on Wednesday launched the Swift Air 16 at IFA 2025, and the newest laptop from the company runs on AMD Ryzen AI 300 series processors with AMD Radeon graphics, offering up to 13 hours of battery life. Built with a magnesium-aluminium alloy, it stays lightweight at under 1 kg. It also has an optional WQXGA+ AMOLED display for clear visuals. The company also announced the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 with MediaTek Kompanio Ultra 910 chip with integrated NPU, alongside two new Acer Chromebox models, which offer a Chrome Enterprise Upgrade.

Acer Swift Air 16, Chromebook Plus Spin 514, New Chromebox Price, Availability

The Acer Swift Air 16 (SFA16-61M) is coming to EMEA in November, starting at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 1,02,400), the company revealed in a press release.

In October, the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 (CP514-5HN) will arrive in North America for $699.99 (roughly Rs. 61,600) and in EMEA for EUR 699 (roughly Rs. 71,700). The Enterprise Plus Spin 514 (CPE594-2N) will also launch in EMEA that month, starting at EUR 879 (roughly Rs. 90,100).

The Acer Chromebox CXI6 will go on sale in September (EMEA) and pricing starts at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 30,700), December (North America) from $519.99 (roughly Rs. 45,800), and Q4 2025 (Australia) from AUD 599 (roughly Rs. 34,400). Its Enterprise version will go on sale in September (EMEA) EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 40,900), December (North America) for $749.99 (roughly Rs. 66,000), and Q4 2025 (Australia) for AUD 749 (roughly Rs. 43,100).

For the compact Acer Chromebox Mini CXM2, availability begins in September (EMEA) from EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 20,400), followed by Q4 2025 (Australia) from AUD 499 (roughly Rs. 28,700), and Q1 2026 (North America) from $329.99 (roughly Rs. 29,100). The Enterprise Mini CXM2 will launch on the same schedule, priced at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 30,700), AUD 649 (roughly Rs. 37,300), and $359.99 (roughly Rs. 31,700), respectively.

Acer Swift Air 16 Features

The Acer Swift Air 16 is powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 series processors, including Ryzen AI 7 350, Ryzen AI 5 340 and Ryzen AI 5 330 chips. It supports integrated AMD Radeon 860M, Radeon 840M, and Radeon 820M GPU options. Being a Copilot+ PC, it offers Recall, Click to Do, and an improved Windows Search.

You can choose between a 16-inch WQXGA+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 400 nits brightness, and DCI-P3 colour gamut support, or a WUXGA IPS panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. It features a 2-megapixel full-HD IR camera with privacy shutter and Windows Hello support, dual speakers, and dual microphones. Connectivity options include two USB Type-C ports, a USB 3.2 Type-A port, HDMI 1.4, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth. The laptop weighs under 1kg thanks to its magnesium-aluminium alloy chassis.

Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 Features

The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 (CP514-5HN) is powered by the MediaTek Kompanio Ultra processor with 50 TOPS AI performance and an integrated Arm Immortalis-G925 MC11 GPU. It supports on-device AI features, real-time task automation, and offers up to 17 hours of battery life. The laptop has a 14-inch touchscreen display available in WQXGA+ (2,800×1,800) or WUXGA (1,920×1,200) resolutions, with a 16:10 aspect ratio, anti-fingerprint coating, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It supports USI 2.0 stylus input for notetaking and editing.

The Chromebook Plus Spin 514 also comes with a complimentary 12-month Google AI Pro subscription, which includes extra AI features and 2 TB cloud storage. For video calls, it offers 5-megapixel or 1080p webcam options with AI tools for noise cancellation, lighting adjustment, and background blur. It also features a privacy shutter and mute button for added security. It is equipped with dual stereo speakers with DTS support.

Connectivity options for the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and dual USB Type-C ports. A backlit keyboard and OceanGlass touchpad are also available. Its convertible 360-degree hinge allows laptop, tablet, display, and tent modes. The chassis is MIL-STD 810H certified with reinforced I/O ports and an aluminium build. It weighs 1.36kg and measures 15.5mm thick.

Acer Chromebox CXI6, Chromebox Mini CXM2 Features

The Acer Chromebox CXI6 is powered by up to an Intel Core 7 150U CPU. It includes five USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one USB 3.2 Type-C port, and two HDMI ports, supporting up to four independent monitors. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and a 2.5G LAN port.

Meanwhile, the Acer Chromebox Mini CXM2 features a fanless, compact design and runs on an Intel Core 3 N350 chipset. It has five USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one USB 3.2 Type-C port, and two HDMI ports, supporting up to three independent monitors. Both models support VESA mounting and can be secured with a Kensington lock.

The Enterprise versions (Chromebox CXI6 Enterprise, Chromebox Mini CXM2 Enterprise, and Chromebook Enterprise Plus Spin 514) include Chrome Enterprise Upgrade, which provides advanced security, device management, and administrative tools.