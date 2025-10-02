This week, set yourself right as the OTT platforms are set to hit your screens with the hottest releases of the week. From anticipated movies to electrifying web series, there's a lot to add to your watch list. There will be multiple genres wherein one movie will make you go on the edge of your seats with nail-biting action, while the other web series will certainly provoke some serious thoughts. To ease your hunt, we've curated a list of top releases for the week. Check them out:
OTT Releases of the Week
Madharaasi
- Release Date: Oct 1st, 2025
- OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
- Genre: Action, Thriller
- Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Vidyut Jamwal, Mohanlal, Rukmini Vasanth
Madharasi revolves around Raghu (played by Sivakarthikeyan), a man with a troubled past, who is hired by Prem, an NIA officer, who is reportedly injured while trying to stop a north indian arms syndicate from smuggling them to Tamil Nadu. Now, Raghu has to undertake this high-risk mission and infiltrate the syndicate. The investigation will lead to intense action and stellar performances by the cast.
Junior
- Release Date: Sept 30th, 2025
- OTT Platform: Aha Tamil
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Achyuth Kumar, Kireeti Reddy, Genelia Deshmukh, Sreeleela, Rao Ramesh
Directed by Radhakrishna Reddy, Junior is a drama movie that follows Abhinav (played by Kireeti Reddy), who wishes to distance himself from his father at his college and internship. While at the internship, his clashes with his manager Vijaya, soon end up exposing a corporate scam. Later, Abhinav will learn that Vijaya is his adopted sister. Only then will he uncover his past and reconnect with his family to discover the hidden truths.
13th: Some Lessons Aren't Taught in Classrooms
- Release Date: Oct 1st, 2025
- OTT Platform: Sony LIV
- Genre: Drama
- Cast: Paresh Pahuja, Gangandev Riar, Girija Oak, Pradnya Motghare, Rajendra Bhatia
Created by Sameer Mishra, 13th is a web series, inspired by the life of the famous Indian Educator named Mohit Tyagi, also known as MT sir. This series will revolve around a former student and MT, wherein they will team up to build an educational startup. The series will explore themes of challenges, India's competitive education culture, and the significance of the drop year, i.e., after Class 12th.
Annapoorani
- Release Date: Oct 1st, 2025
- OTT Platform: JioHotstar
- Genre: Drama, Comedy
- Cast: Nayanthara, Sathyaraj, Jai, Achyuth Kumar, Karthik Kumar
This Nayanthara starrer movie follows a young woman named Annapoorni, who aims to become a top chef. However, her cultural beliefs and Brahmin upbringing become a challenge to pursuing her dreams. Right after joining a culinary school, she is supposed to work with the meat. Later, things become more complicated when an accident leaves her sense of taste paralyzed. This movie will highlight her journey to seek her passion and influence the right use of her senses to complete her journey of becoming a top chef.
The Game: You Never Play Alone
- Release Date: Oct 2nd, 2025
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- Genre: Cyber Crime, Thriller
- Cast: Shraddha Srinath, Hema, Viviya Santh, Subash Selvam
The Game: You Never Play Alone is a Tamil mystery thriller that follows a female game developer who becomes a victim of a cyber attack. However, as she embarks on a quest to expose the culprits behind the attack, she ends up exposing some chilling realities and uncovering hidden truths. The series explores the themes of negative digital impact, addiction, betrayal, and trust.
Dakuaan Da Munda 3
- Release Date: Oct 3rd, 2025
- OTT Platform: Zee5
- Genre: Action, Drama
- Cast: Navi Bhangu, Balwinder Dhaliwal, Satinder Kassoana, Raj Dhaliwal
Directed by Happy Rode, this movie revolves around a talented boxer named Karma, who belongs to a criminal family but has been raised in an orphanage. Due to an accident, his ambition to become a boxer gets derailed, leading him to drug addiction. However, years later, he sets himself clean and embarks on a quest to remove or confront corruption around him. Only then, he targets a white-collared police officer. What happens next is a perfect blend of action and a strong storyline.
Play Dirty
- Release Date: Oct 1st, 2025
- OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
- Genre: Action, Thriller
- Cast: Mark Whalberg, LaKeith Stanfield, Rosa Salazar, Chukwudi Iwuji
Play Dirty is an American action thriller movie that follows Parker, a master thief, who gets betrayed by his crew member during a high-stakes heist. After being betrayed and left half-dead, he reunites with his partner and forms a new crew only to seek revenge. Also, he then prepares himself with a new crew to make the heist of his lifetime. The movie is packed with supreme action sequences and thrills.
Steve
- Release Date: Oct 3rd, 2025
- OTT Platform: Netflix
- Genre: Drama, Comedy
- Cast: Cillian Murphy, Tracey Ullman, Jay Lycurgo, Joshua Barry, Charles Beaven
Written by Max Porter, Steve is a drama story that revolves around a headteacher named Steve (played by Cillian Murphy), who fights to keep his last chance of saving the school from closure and save his students. However, on the other hand, his student Sky is stuck between his violent impulses and his behavior. What unfolds next is worth watching.
Other OTT Releases This Week
|Title
|Streaming Platform
|Release Date
|Nightmares of Nature
|Netflix
|Sept 30th, 2025
|Downton Abbey: The Finale
|Amazon Prime Video
|Sept 30th, 2025
|Love Is Blind: Season 9
|Netflix
|Oct 1st, 2025
|Little Hearts
|ETVWin
|Oct 1st, 2025
|Sahasam
|SunNXT
|Oct 1st, 2025
|Checkmate
|Zee 5
|Oct 2nd, 2025
|Dudes
|Netflix
|Oct 2nd, 2025
|Genie: Make A Wish
|Netflix
|Oct 3rd, 2025
|Werewolves
|Hulu
|Oct 3rd, 2025
|Maine Pyar Kiya
|Lionsgate Play
|Oct 3rd, 2025