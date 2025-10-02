Asus Vivobook S16 (S3607QA) Review: More Screen, More Style, and More Stamina

Asus has been one of the few brands in 2025 that have launched a plethora of laptops in the under Rs. 1 lakh price segment, especially in the Vivobook series. The company has made sure to provide the right mix of specifications and features in the Vivobook series, making them a value-for-money proposition for the customers. The brand has recently introduced the Asus Vivobook S16 in new and trendy colours. Moreover, the laptop comes with a competitive price tag of Rs. 65,990. You get features like a premium design, a generous battery life, a Snapdragon X series processor, and more. That said, does it make sense to go with this laptop? I got the chance to use the device for a while, and here's everything you need to know.

Asus Vivobook S16 (S3607QA) Design: Trendy and Elegant

Dimension - 357.0 x 250.7 x 15.9~17.9mm

Weight - 1.74kg

Colours - Cool Silver, Matte Grey, BFF Peachy and Salvia Green

The Asus laptops have their own distinct identity. However, most of the Vivobook models were previously available in standard grey or silver colour options. However, with the Asus Vivobook S16, the company has decided to add some new colours to give a breath of fresh air. The brand introduced new BFF Peacy and Salvia Green colour options, along with the already available Cool Silver and Matte Grey. I got the Salvia Green, and the colour sure looks elegant. The iteration of green does not feel too much, and you can comfortably carry it around without it standing out too much in the crowd.

The Asus Vivobook S16 is available in different colours, including new trendy BBF Peachy and Salvia Green.

The laptop is quite lightweight, weighing 1.74kg, and reasonably slim, making it easier to carry around without hassle. The lid has an Asus Vivobook CNC-engraved logo, adding a premium touch. Moreover, when you open the lid, you will notice a full-sized backlit keyboard and a large touchpad. The laptop also comes with US MIL-STD 810H military-grade certification, which adds to its durability. That said, the body is largely made of plastic, and you will notice flex on both the lid and keyboard.

The latest laptop comes with a wide selection of ports on both left and right side.

The company has also played it safe with the selection of ports. The Vivobook features two Type-C ports, one HDMI 2.1 port, one USB 3.2 Gen Type-A port, and one 3.5mm audio jack on the left side. The right side features a single USB Type-A port. I liked the fact that the company has placed a Type-A port on both sides, which makes it easier to use, as you can easily connect multiple devices without worrying about whether they will fit right next to each other or not.

Asus Vivobook S16 (S3607QA) Display: OLED Goodness in a Budget

Display - 16-inch OLED display

Resolution - Full HD+ (1200x1920 pixels)

Refresh Rate - 60Hz

The new Asus Vivobook S16 features a decent display for its price segment. At a time when some laptops offer IPS panels, Asus provides an OLED display. The laptop packs a large 16.0-inch screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Moreover, you get 0.2ms response time, up to 300nits of peak brightness, 60Hz refresh rate, and 95 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The laptop offers a 16-inch OLED display that delivers vibrant colours.

The OLED is surely a good addition and better than IPS panels, as it offers better colours, deeper blacks, and enhanced contrast. So, whether you are watching a series on Netflix or watching any sports, you will like the colours on this laptop. That said, the 60Hz refresh rate could have been higher. The fluid motions and animations that you get at a 120Hz refresh rate are better than the usual 60Hz panel any day.

As for brightness, it is sufficient for indoor use. However, in outdoor conditions, you may find the display a bit reflective in nature, which makes it difficult to read texts in broad daylight.

Asus Vivobook S16 (S3607QA) Keyboard, Touchpad, Speakers, and Webcam

Keyboard - Backlit keyboard

Webcam - 1080p IR camera

Speakers - Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos

The Asus Vivobook S16 comes with a backlit ErgoSense keyboard. The keyboard is a full-sized keyboard with a dedicated number pad. Moreover, you also get a dedicated Co-Pilot key for quick access to the AI assistant features. The backlit is white and comes with three different modes. Coming to the experience, you get a comfortable typing experience, all thanks to the 1.7mm of key travel. The keys are comfortable and offer the right balance for long typing sessions.

The laptop comes with a full-size backlit keyboard.

Moving on, the laptop also comes with a large precision touchpad that works perfectly. The touch response is perfect, and you can easily glide through different gestures with ease. The clicks also feel deeper and provide good feedback.

In terms of security, you get an IR-based camera for Windows Hello support, which works fine and also comes with a physical privacy shutter. The camera comes with some AI-powered Windows Studio Effects to enhance the video calling experience. Coming to the speakers, they are average at best. The bottom-firing speakers are not the loudest from the lot, and overall quality is average at best.

Asus Vivobook S16 (S3607QA) Software: Does the Job

Operating System - Windows 11 Home

Other Features - Smart Modes, MyAsus

The Asus Vivobook S16 (S3607QA) runs on the Windows 11 Home operating system. The laptop comes with some interesting bundle offers, including a Microsoft Office Home & Student 2024 and a one-year Microsoft 365 Basic subscription. That said, the laptop comes with a dedicated CoPilot+ key that allows you to use several CoPilot features.

The laptop comes with CoPilot certification, making it an AI-powered laptop.

The laptop also comes with its own set of apps, such as MyAsus, ScreenXpert, and more. The MyAsus app is practically the only place you need to go to change system settings. You may change display modes, set power profiles, run hardware diagnostics, and update drivers with the app. The app also allows you to manage the power profiles, including full-speed, performance, standard, and whisper. These profiles will enable you to customise the output of your laptop.

Apart from this, the laptop also comes with several AI features that were recently introduced by Microsoft, including Windows Recall. The feature basically lets you capture a snapshot throughout your use, which you can scroll back through the timeline to find out what it was when you forgot it. The feature comes in handy when you accidentally close a Windows tab and want to fetch information about it.

Asus Vivobook S16 (S3607QA) Performance: Reliable for Daily Usage

Chipset - Qualcomm Snapdragon X1 Processor

RAM - 16GB LPDDR5X, 8448MHz

ROM - 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD

The Asus Vivobook S16 (S3607QA) is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X (X1 200) processor. The chipset comes with up to 2.97GHz of clock speed, eight cores, 8 threads, and 30MB cache. The chipset also features a Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, offering up to 45 TOPS of performance. Moreover, the laptop is powered by 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage, which is decent considering the price band.

The Asus Vivobook S16 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X processor that can handle most of the daily tasks with ease.

Coming to the performance, the Asus Vivobook S16 (S3607QA) can handle most of the tasks you throw at it with ease. Whether it be multitasking between different Chrome browsers or juggling between MS Word and Excel, you will not face much trouble with day-to-day related tasks. The Qualcomm chipset can efficiently manage all these tasks with ease, and the thermal management is way better than that of Intel and AMD counterparts.

However, the problem arises when you want to do some heavy lifting. This is where the limitation of the Snapdragon X chipset comes into play. If you are someone who works a lot on editing software or gaming, then you might have to look elsewhere, as this laptop is not for this segment. Plus, there is still a limitation of compatibility of older Windows software with the Snapdragon, though both companies are working extensively to bring ARM support for multiple apps.

Asus Vivobook S16 (S3607QA) Battery: Impressive

Battery Capacity - 70WHr Lithium Polymer (Typical)

Fast Charging - 65W Adapter

The best thing about the laptop is its battery life. The Asus Vivobook S16 (S3607QA) comes with a large 70WHr battery, which the brand claims can deliver up to 32 hours of backup. In real-world usage, I comfortably get around 15 to 20 hours of battery backup with heavy to moderate usage. During my testing, the laptop comfortably lasted one full day with some battery left for the next morning.

The laptop offers an impressive battery life, which can last for multiple days with moderate usage.

Moreover, the laptop also comes with 65W fast charging support, which can charge the laptop from 0 to 100 percent in less than 2 hours. The longer battery life is way better than the Intel and AMD counterparts, where you usually get around 7 to 9 hours of backup.

Asus Vivobook S16 (S3607QA) Verdict

The Asus Vivobook S16 (S3607QA) brings some good value addition in the sub-Rs. 70,000 price segment. The company has introduced new colour options that look trendy and elegant. The OLED display sure looks good and is much better than the IPS options offered by some of the competitors. The performance is one area where it can be a bit polarising. Those who want a laptop to handle the day-to-day tasks might find this an interesting option, while those who usually multitask heavily or want their laptop to run some games might look at the Intel or AMD counterparts instead, as they provide better GPU performance and can handle such tasks slightly better.

However, where it loses in the heavy-duty performance, it makes up for it with the battery life. The laptop is the best bet for those who frequently worry about the battery woes, while travelling, as you can get more than a day's backup easily with this machine. Additionally, the list of AI-driven features is expected to grow in the future, making an AI-powered laptop a consistently safe investment. Coming to the competition, the Asus Vivobook S16 will face stiff competition with the likes of Moto Book 60 (Review), Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ (Review), HP OmniBook 3 (Review), and more.