Technology News
OTT Releases of the Week (Jan 19 - Jan 25): Tere Ishk Mein, Mastiii 4, Sirai, Mario, Steal, and More

The OTT platforms are set to drop some fresh releases where the diverse genres entertain viewers with comedy, dark humor, suspense, and thriller.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 January 2026 15:24 IST
OTT Releases of the Week (Jan 19 - Jan 25): Tere Ishk Mein, Mastiii 4, Sirai, Mario, Steal, and More

Top streaming platforms drop fresh anticipated releases like Tere Ishk Main, Gustaakh Dil

Highlights
  • New OTT Releases are ready to drop on your digital screens
  • Top releases include Tere Ishk Main, Mario, Masti 4, and more
  • Streaming platforms include Prime Video, Netflix, JioCinema, Zee5, Aha,
With the January gathering momentum to its end, the OTT platforms are significantly rolling out the fresh releases for the viewers. From light-hearted comedy dramas to the most anticipated prequels, there's something for every viewer. This week brings the Dhanush starrer Tere Ishk Mein to Mastiii, marking its way with the fourth part. The top stTere Ishk Meinreaming platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, JioCinema, and more, are ready with their dose of entertainment. Let's take a closer look at the top releases of the week:

OTT Releases of the Week

Tere Ishk Mein

Release Date: January 23rd, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
Genre: Romance, Drama
Cast: Dhanush, Kriti Sanon, Prakash Raj, Paramvir Cheema, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub

Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the film centres around a young and angry student leader who is uncontrollable. However, he begins to channelise his emotions after meeting a research scholar named Mukti. Unaware of the fact that she has been helping him out only to prove her research, he falls for her. As the research concludes, he is left heartbroken. Now, fate reunites them after 7 years, where the story explores revenge and betrayal.

Mastiii 4

Release Date: January 23rd, 2026
OTT Platform: Zee5
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Cast: Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani, Arshad Warsi

Masti series returns with its fourth installment, where the film will follow three friends, bored with their marriages, who are seeking excitement beyond their wives. As they are introduced to a Love Visa concept for spouses, they get indulged in infidelity. However, the plot takes a turn when they find out that their wives have also been involved in the concept. The film then explores the themes of crude jokes, infidelity, and a lot of chaos.

Space Gen: Chandrayaan

Release Date: January 23rd, 2026
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Drama
Cast: Nakul Mehta, Shriya Saran, Gopal Datt, Prakash Belawadi

Created by Arunabh Kumar, Space Gen: Chandrayaan is an intense drama TV series that explores the aftermath of the failure of Chandrayaan 2. The series revolves around the national weightage that the team of engineers and scientists carries while witnessing the failure of the historic lunar landing. Further, after delving deeper into the personal stories and struggles of the team, the series takes a toll on the success of Chandrayaan 3 and its successful landing near the Moon's south pole.

Gustaakh Ishq

Release Date: January 23rd, 2026
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Drama
Cast: Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharib Hashmi

Set in the 1990s backdrop, Gustaakh Ishq is a romance drama that follows Nawabuddin (Vijay Varma), who is set to give it all to save his late father's printing press, as he notably values it as a cultural legacy. He further travels to Malerkotla, only to learn that a poet named Aziz Beg could possibly publish his work and that the printing press could be saved. Only then does he become his shagird. However, his life takes a turn when he falls in love with the poet's daughter. The film delves deeper into this romance that surfaces around tradition, ambition, and drama.

Shambhala

Release Date: January 22nd, 2026
OTT Platform: Zee 5
Genre: Action, Horror
Cast: Aadi Saikumar, Archana Iyer, Mamilla Shailaja Priya

Written and directed by Ugandhar Muni, Shambhala is a Telugu horror action film that follows an atheist scientist who embarks on an investigation only to find out the reason behind fear within the village. Set in the 1980s, a meteor crashes in Shambala whose after effects cause supernatural events in the village. From people hurting themselves to encountering eerie experiences, the village lives in fear. However, as this scientist delves deeper, he is confronted by the village's past, the secrets behind the meteor, and uncovers some shocking revelations.

Cheekatilo

Release Date: January 23rd, 2026
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: Crime, Thriller
Cast: Sobhita Dhulipala, Esha Chawla, Aamani, Ravindra Vijay

Cheekatilo is an upcoming Telugu crime thriller drama film that stars Sobhita Dhulipala in the lead role. The film revolves around a true crime podcaster who embarks on an intense investigation after her intern is mysteriously murdered. As she delves deeper to find the serial killer roaming free in Hyderabad, she encounters psychological tensions and witnesses the procedural drama. The film explores themes of crime, silenced voices, and trauma. Cheekatilo

Sirai

Release Date: January 23rd, 2026
OTT Platform: Zee 5
Genre: Crime, Courtroom Drama
Cast: Vikram Prabhu, S Rajapandi, Anishma Anilkumar, Ragu Esaki, Wenugopal Kesavan

This Tamil crime courtroom drama film revolves around an escort police officer, whose primary duty to transfer the prisoners to court becomes an eye-opening experience, while changing the perception. The sequences of the film are thought-provoking and explore the gritty police procedural. Further, the film takes a turn when the convicted prisoner is revealed as a victim of systemic biases, and his quest for justice changes the dynamics.

Mario

Release Date: January 23, 2026
OTT Platform: Aha
Genre: Action, Comedy
Cast: Hebah Patel, Madee Manepalli, Kalpika Ganesh, Rakendu Mouli

Written and directed by Kalyanji Gogana, Mario is a Telugu crime comedy drama film that centres around a young but rootless man who struggles with unresolved issues from the past and embarks on a quest to search for his own identity. As he reaches a point where his ambitions, aspirations, and human connections demand an identity, he is confronted by new people and connections who compel him to find his worth and ffinalizehis future. The sequences are dramatic and come with a blend of action and comedy.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Release Date: January 19th, 2026
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Genre: Fantasy, Drama
Cast: Peter Claffey, Dexter Sol Ansell, Daniel Ings, Finn Bennett, Sam Spruell

This action drama follows Ser Duncan (Played by Peter Claffey), a lowborn hedge knight, who embarks on a quest with his witty squire Egg (Played by Dexter Sol Ansell), where they travel through Westeros, while facing tournaments, conflicts, power dynamics, societal feuds, and their hidden royal destiny. However, these events happen during the Targaryens' rule over the Iron Throne, where the dragons were still remembered. The series further explores the political and physical battles, and the destinies that will change the fate forever.

Steal

Release Date: January 21st, 2026
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Genre: Thriller, Suspense
Cast: Sophie Turner, Archie Madekwe, Andrew Howard, Jonathan Slinger

Steal is a British Television series that revolves around an ordinary officer at a pension fund investment company, whose life turns upside down when a gang of armed thieves makes a heist at the office. The robbers, then, ask the officer and her colleague to transfer the funds to thethief'ss account. However, the plot takes a turn when the Detective Chief takes on the investigation, all while dealing with personal gambling addiction. As the investigation intensifies, the plot explores insider involvement, uncovers department secrets, and promises extreme drama.

Other OTT Releases This Week

Title Streaming Platform Release Date
Him JioHotstar January 19th, 2026
Just a Dash Season 3 Netflix January 20th, 2026
Vincent Must Die Amazon Prime Video January 20th, 2026
Little Touble Girls Prime Video Rent January 20th, 2026
Kidnapped Netflix January 21st, 2026
Sandhya Nama Upasate ETv Win January 22nd, 2026
Finding Her Edge Netflix January 22nd, 2026
45 Zee5 January 23rd, 2026
The Smashing Machine HBO January 23rd, 2026
The Strangers: Chapter 2 Starz January 24th, 2026
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: OTT platforms, Mario, Sirai, Tere Ishk Main, comedy, Netflix, Mastiii 4, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Cheekatilo
Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake Cancelled Alongside Five Unannounced Ubisoft Games
DoT Allows Licence-Free Use of Lower 6GHz Spectrum for Wi-Fi Routers, Sets Power Limits

