45 Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About Arjun Janya’s Directorial Debut

Arjun Janya's 45 is marking a directorial debut on OTT, starring Shivrajkumar and others. The movie did not have much success in theatres. It was released during Christmas; however, 45 was supposed to be much earlier in theatres. The opening was spectacular, but suddenly, it dropped as the movie could not reach the expectations of the audience in terms of afterlife imagination, as per the Garuda Purana. In a nutshell, the film reflects a great concept and message. Let's deep dive into the OTT release date, cast, crew and other details about 45!

When and Where to Watch

45 is out on Z5 in its Kannada version only.

Trailer and Plot

45 revolves around a man named Vinay who has a nightmare on a day about being crushed in a road accident and dies. After he knocked down a dog with his bike, he was busy on his mobile phone talking to someone. The next morning, he went to the office and realised the same dog, and he ran it over again. Later, he gets accosted by the thugs working for the Rayappa gangster. That dog belongs to him. Rayappa commits to making him pay for his deed. He plans to slowly torture him for 45 days, which will make him die on the last day. Further, the story takes different, unexpected turns and becomes interesting.

Cast and Crew

Arjun Janya is the debutant director of 45 and has co-written it with Anil Kumar. Shiva Rajkumar, Upendra Rao and Raj B Shetty are the lead characters. The other actors are Jagapathi Babu, Jisshu Sengupta, Rangyana Raghu and Kaustuba Mani.

Reception

45, with a 7.1 out of 10 IMDb rating, has proved to be a unique story with its afterlife concept.