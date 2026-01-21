Technology News
Ram Charan’s Peddi OTT Release Confirmed: What You Need to Know

Peddi is a sports drama about a villager who unites his community through sport to protect their pride.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 January 2026 15:59 IST
Ram Charan's Peddi OTT Release Confirmed: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Netflix

Ram Charan’s Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, hits theatres March 27, 2026

Highlights
  • Peddi releases in theatres on March 27, 2026
  • Will stream on Netflix after its theatrical run
  • Available in five languages
Peddi is a fascinating sports drama set in the 1980s back-of-beyond Andhra Pradesh, about an enterprising villager who weaponises sport to bring his people together. Though a sports story, it's about more than just one athlete; Peddi is interested in community and pride, not to mention the lives of those left on the sidelines. Amidst growing rivalry and the seed of local pride, one man rises to defend his village's honour and, more importantly, reclaim sportsmanship.

When and Where to Watch Peddi

Peddi is set to hit the theatres on March 27, 2026. Netflix has confirmed that the movie will be available for streaming on the platform post its theatrical run. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam , and Kannada. With a current Netflix subscription, viewers can watch the movie online when it debuts digitally.

Trailer and Plot of Peddi

The official trailer had not been released yet, but the story is set in rural Andhra Pradesh during the 1980s. Ram Charan stars as a determined villager who uses sport to defend his community's honour against a powerful rival. The story gracefully combines sports, emotion, and social conflict, showing how unity and bravery can rise up against oppression. The movie is billed as a source of both strong feelings and fierce competition, moments that emphasise the power in numbers.

Cast and Crew of Peddi

Peddi features a star-studded cast led by Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shivarajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. Buchi Babu Sana has written the script and directed the film, which is being produced with high standards, and it will be released as a pan-India film.

Reception of Peddi

Peddi is getting good social media buzz and word of mouth. It has no IMDb user comments yet either.

 

Comments

Further reading: netflix, imdb, ott
Ram Charan’s Peddi OTT Release Confirmed: What You Need to Know
  1. iPhone 18 Pro Series Expected to Debut With Dynamic Island, Tipster Claims
  2. Best Laser Printers with Scanners That You Can Buy in India Right Now
  3. Here's How Much the Motorola Signature Could Cost in India
  4. Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G Launched With 6,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Arrive in Six Colourways
  6. Realme 15T Review
  7. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series 5G India Launch Gets Delayed
  8. Deepinder Goyal to Step Down as Eternal CEO: Here's Who Will Suceed Him
  9. iQOO 15 Ultra Scores Over 4.5 Million Points on AnTuTu Benchmark
  10. OnePlus Says India Operations 'Normal' Amid Claims of Internal Collapse
