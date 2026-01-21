Ram Charan’s Peddi OTT Release Confirmed: What You Need to Know

Peddi is a fascinating sports drama set in the 1980s back-of-beyond Andhra Pradesh, about an enterprising villager who weaponises sport to bring his people together. Though a sports story, it's about more than just one athlete; Peddi is interested in community and pride, not to mention the lives of those left on the sidelines. Amidst growing rivalry and the seed of local pride, one man rises to defend his village's honour and, more importantly, reclaim sportsmanship.

When and Where to Watch Peddi

Peddi is set to hit the theatres on March 27, 2026. Netflix has confirmed that the movie will be available for streaming on the platform post its theatrical run. The film will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam , and Kannada. With a current Netflix subscription, viewers can watch the movie online when it debuts digitally.

Trailer and Plot of Peddi

The official trailer had not been released yet, but the story is set in rural Andhra Pradesh during the 1980s. Ram Charan stars as a determined villager who uses sport to defend his community's honour against a powerful rival. The story gracefully combines sports, emotion, and social conflict, showing how unity and bravery can rise up against oppression. The movie is billed as a source of both strong feelings and fierce competition, moments that emphasise the power in numbers.

Cast and Crew of Peddi

Peddi features a star-studded cast led by Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shivarajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu. Buchi Babu Sana has written the script and directed the film, which is being produced with high standards, and it will be released as a pan-India film.

Reception of Peddi

Peddi is getting good social media buzz and word of mouth. It has no IMDb user comments yet either.