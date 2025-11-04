Ganoshotru, a Bengali crime thriller, is an anthology series based on the five enemies of Bengal, who are most frowned upon, and has completely changed the whole course of the show. Straight from serial killers, dangerous gangsters, the story of the series is based on true events, and it shows the story in a real and fictional way. Something very intense and sure to keep everyone, Ganoshotru is now streaming on BanglaZEE5. Here is everything you need to know about the cast, story and other details.

When and Where to Watch Ganoshotru?

Ganoshotru, a Bengali crime thriller focusing on serial killers and gangsters, is now streaming on ZEE5.

Official Trailer and Plot

Ganoshotru is a crime thriller based on Bengal's five most feared enemies who instilled fear within the whole state. The series will explore their journey, real stories, and their downfall.A crime thriller in the Bengali language, a very captivating anthology series, which delves deep into the lives of five notorious criminals of Bengal's history. It narrates the lives and reigns of five West Bengal's most feared enemies and villains, whose fear had surrounded the whole state.

Cast and Crew of Ganoshotru

Directed by Srimanta Sengupta, Modhura Palit and others, produced by Bangla Talkies, and stars Paoli Dam, Rudranil Ghosh, Subrata Dutta, Ayush Das, Deborpiyo Mukherjee and others.

Reception

Ganoshotru is a Bengali crime thriller based on the five gangsters of the time, focusing on true events. The series is streaming on BanglaZEE5, with no IMDB rating as of now.