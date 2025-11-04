Technology News
English Edition

Ganoshotru Now Available for Streaming on ZEE5: What You Need to Know About This Bangla Crime Thriller

Ganoshotru, a fictional criminal thriller based on the true events of Bengal, is now streaming on ZEE5.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 November 2025 21:30 IST
Ganoshotru Now Available for Streaming on ZEE5: What You Need to Know About This Bangla Crime Thriller

Photo Credit: BanglaZEE5

Ganoshotru, a Bengali crime thriller focusing on serial killers and gangsters.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The series narrates the story of Bengal’s five most feared enemies
  • It focuse on how the terror spread across the different part of the state
  • Narrates the lives, reigns, and downfall of five criminals in a fictional
Advertisement

Ganoshotru, a Bengali crime thriller, is an anthology series based on the five enemies of Bengal, who are most frowned upon, and has completely changed the whole course of the show. Straight from serial killers, dangerous gangsters, the story of the series is based on true events, and it shows the story in a real and fictional way. Something very intense and sure to keep everyone, Ganoshotru is now streaming on BanglaZEE5. Here is everything you need to know about the cast, story and other details.

When and Where to Watch Ganoshotru?

Ganoshotru, a Bengali crime thriller focusing on serial killers and gangsters, is now streaming on ZEE5.

Official Trailer and Plot

Ganoshotru is a crime thriller based on Bengal's five most feared enemies who instilled fear within the whole state. The series will explore their journey, real stories, and their downfall.A crime thriller in the Bengali language, a very captivating anthology series, which delves deep into the lives of five notorious criminals of Bengal's history. It narrates the lives and reigns of five West Bengal's most feared enemies and villains, whose fear had surrounded the whole state.

Cast and Crew of Ganoshotru

Directed by Srimanta Sengupta, Modhura Palit and others, produced by Bangla Talkies, and stars Paoli Dam, Rudranil Ghosh, Subrata Dutta, Ayush Das, Deborpiyo Mukherjee and others.

Reception

Ganoshotru is a Bengali crime thriller based on the five gangsters of the time, focusing on true events. The series is streaming on BanglaZEE5, with no IMDB rating as of now.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ganoshotru release, Crime thriller, Bangla film, fictional movie
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Best Gaming Phones Under Rs 40,000: Oppo K13 Turbo Pro, Realme GT 7, iQOO Neo 10, and More
Lovable Partners With Guardio to Detect and Block Malicious Websites Created via Vibe Coding
Ganoshotru Now Available for Streaming on ZEE5: What You Need to Know About This Bangla Crime Thriller
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Interstellar Visitor 3I/ATLAS Brightens Faster Than Expected, Surprising Scientists
  2. Vivo Y500 Pro Launch Date, Key Features Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  3. Why Bitcoin's Price Has Dropped Below $105,000
  4. Mirai Hindi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Teja Sajja's Superhero Drama Online
  5. Shakthi Thirumagan Now Streaming on JioHotstar
  6. This Is How You Can Get ChatGPT Go Subscription for Free
#Latest Stories
  1. Dark Matter May Behave Like Ordinary Matter Under Gravity, New Study Finds
  2. Interstellar Visitor 3I/ATLAS Brightens Faster Than Expected, Surprising Scientists
  3. Point Nemo: The Remote Ocean Graveyard Where the ISS Will Make Its Final Descent in 2030
  4. Meteorite May Have Hit Moving Car in Australia, Scientists Investigate
  5. Keio University Team Measures Ancient Cosmic Temperature, Confirming Big Bang Prediction
  6. Mysterious 1950s Sky Flashes Re-Examined in New Astronomical Study
  7. Scientists Discover Ancient Asteroid Crater Hidden Beneath the Atlantic Ocean
  8. 16-Year-Old Student Creates Lifelike Robotic Hand Using LEGO Parts
  9. Mirai Hindi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Teja Sajja’s Superhero Drama Online in Hindi?
  10. Shakthi Thirumagan Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know About Vijay Antony’s Political Action Thriller
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »