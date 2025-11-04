Ganoshotru, a fictional criminal thriller based on the true events of Bengal, is now streaming on ZEE5.
Ganoshotru, a Bengali crime thriller, is an anthology series based on the five enemies of Bengal, who are most frowned upon, and has completely changed the whole course of the show. Straight from serial killers, dangerous gangsters, the story of the series is based on true events, and it shows the story in a real and fictional way. Something very intense and sure to keep everyone, Ganoshotru is now streaming on BanglaZEE5. Here is everything you need to know about the cast, story and other details.
Ganoshotru is a crime thriller based on Bengal's five most feared enemies who instilled fear within the whole state. The series will explore their journey, real stories, and their downfall.A crime thriller in the Bengali language, a very captivating anthology series, which delves deep into the lives of five notorious criminals of Bengal's history. It narrates the lives and reigns of five West Bengal's most feared enemies and villains, whose fear had surrounded the whole state.
Directed by Srimanta Sengupta, Modhura Palit and others, produced by Bangla Talkies, and stars Paoli Dam, Rudranil Ghosh, Subrata Dutta, Ayush Das, Deborpiyo Mukherjee and others.
