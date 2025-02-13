The much-anticipated second part of Aashram Season 3 is set to make its way to digital screens, bringing another chapter in the intense crime drama. The series, directed and produced by National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Jha, continues to explore the complex and dark world of Baba Nirala. With Bobby Deol reprising his role, along with Aaditi Pohankar and Chandan Roy Sanyal, the upcoming season promises to delve deeper into the secrets and power struggles surrounding the notorious ashram.

When and Where to Watch Aashram Season 3 Part 2

The upcoming installment of the series is reported to premiere on Amazon MX Player in February 2025. Although an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited, a subtle reference to the release timeline was found on the streaming platform's website. Fans eager to witness the next phase of the gripping narrative are closely watching for an official announcement regarding the exact release date.

Official Trailer and Plot of Aashram Season 3 Part 2

The teaser for the new season offers a glimpse into Baba Nirala's return to power, highlighting the growing loyalty of his followers and the internal conflicts within his close circle. The storyline will continue to explore themes of betrayal, revenge, and redemption as tensions rise within the ashram. The character of Pammi, portrayed by Aaditi Pohankar, is expected to play a significant role in the unfolding drama, along with Bhopa, played by Chandan Roy Sanyal. The background score, featuring 'Duniya Mein Logon Ko' by Saregama, adds to the eerie and suspenseful atmosphere of the series.

Cast and Crew of Aashram Season 3 Part 2

The series features a star-studded ensemble cast led by Bobby Deol as Baba Nirala. Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tridha Choudhury, Darshan Kumaar, Vikram Kochhar, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Esha Gupta are also part of the show's core lineup. Prakash Jha continues his role as the director and producer, ensuring that the series remains rooted in its gritty storytelling.