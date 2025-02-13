Technology News
English Edition

Aashram Season 3 Part 2 OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Bobby Deol’s Aashram Season 3 Part 2 premieres in February 2025, bringing more power struggles and dark secrets.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 February 2025 15:53 IST
Aashram Season 3 Part 2 OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: MX Player

The much-awaited Aashram Season 3 Part 2 is set to stream on Amazon MX Player

Highlights
  • Aashram Season 3 Part 2 to premiere on Amazon MX Player in Feb 2025
  • Bobby Deol returns as Baba Nirala in Prakash Jha’s crime drama
  • The teaser hints at rising tensions, betrayal, and power struggles
Advertisement

The much-anticipated second part of Aashram Season 3 is set to make its way to digital screens, bringing another chapter in the intense crime drama. The series, directed and produced by National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Jha, continues to explore the complex and dark world of Baba Nirala. With Bobby Deol reprising his role, along with Aaditi Pohankar and Chandan Roy Sanyal, the upcoming season promises to delve deeper into the secrets and power struggles surrounding the notorious ashram.

When and Where to Watch Aashram Season 3 Part 2

The upcoming installment of the series is reported to premiere on Amazon MX Player in February 2025. Although an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited, a subtle reference to the release timeline was found on the streaming platform's website. Fans eager to witness the next phase of the gripping narrative are closely watching for an official announcement regarding the exact release date.

Official Trailer and Plot of Aashram Season 3 Part 2

The teaser for the new season offers a glimpse into Baba Nirala's return to power, highlighting the growing loyalty of his followers and the internal conflicts within his close circle. The storyline will continue to explore themes of betrayal, revenge, and redemption as tensions rise within the ashram. The character of Pammi, portrayed by Aaditi Pohankar, is expected to play a significant role in the unfolding drama, along with Bhopa, played by Chandan Roy Sanyal. The background score, featuring 'Duniya Mein Logon Ko' by Saregama, adds to the eerie and suspenseful atmosphere of the series.

Cast and Crew of Aashram Season 3 Part 2

The series features a star-studded ensemble cast led by Bobby Deol as Baba Nirala. Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tridha Choudhury, Darshan Kumaar, Vikram Kochhar, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Esha Gupta are also part of the show's core lineup. Prakash Jha continues his role as the director and producer, ensuring that the series remains rooted in its gritty storytelling.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Aashram Season 3 Part 2, Bobby Deol, OTT release
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Chipset With Enhancements for Gaming, Generative AI Unveiled
Galaxy F06 5G Is Samsung’s First Sub-Rs. 10,000 5G Smartphone and Packs Segment-First Features
Aashram Season 3 Part 2 OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Noise Master Buds With 12.4mm Drivers, Bose-Tuned Audio Launched in India
  2. Galaxy F06 5G Is Samsung's First Sub-Rs. 10,000 5G Smartphone in India
  3. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Roundup: Rollout Date, Availability, and More
  4. OTT Releases This Week (Feb 10 - Feb 16): Marco, Dhoom Dham, and More
  5. iQOO Z10 Turbo, Z10 Turbo Pro Launch Timeline, Key Features Leaked
  6. Qualcomm Unveils Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 Chipset With AI Capabilities
  7. Apple TV App Now Available for Android Users on Google Play
  8. Saros, MindsEye and More: Everything Announced at Sony's State of Play
  9. Realme P3x 5G to Launch in India on February 18 Alongside Realme P3 Pro
  10. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra May Feature a Smaller-Than-Expected Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme P3x 5G India Launch Set for February 18 Alongside Realme P3 Pro; Design, Colours Revealed
  2. Weak Gravitational Lensing Examines Universe’s Structure: What You Need to Know
  3. The Man with the Iron Heart OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Biographical Thriller on Operation Anthropoid
  4. Alice in Borderland Season 3 First Look Out, Set for September 2025 Release
  5. The Wheel of Time Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Streaming Details
  6. Oops! Ab Kya? OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Aashram Season 3 Part 2 OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Coinbase Plans India Re-Entry with UPI-Linked Services, Starts Discussions with Potential Partners: Source
  9. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Battery Capacity Tipped to Be Less Than 6,000mAh
  10. The Biggest Announcements at Sony's State of Play: Saros, Tides of Annihilation, Days Gone Remastered and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »