Star Trek: Section 31 Now Streaming in India on Amazon Prime Video

Michelle Yeoh leads the charge in Star Trek: Section 31, now streaming.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 February 2025 14:53 IST
Photo Credit: PrimeVideo

The film follows Philippa Georgiou’s return to a covert Starfleet division.

Highlights
  • Star Trek: Section 31 streaming on Amazon Prime Video in India
  • Michelle Yeoh returns as Emperor Philippa Georgiou in the film
  • Covert missions and galactic action await in Star Trek: Section 31
Star Trek: Section 31 will now be available to watch on OTT for Indian viewers. The film features Academy Award-winning actress Michelle Yeoh reprising her role as Emperor Philippa Georgiou. Expanding on the Star Trek: Discovery narrative, the movie explores Georgiou's journey within a covert Starfleet division. As she takes on high-risk missions, she faces challenges that test her abilities and force her to confront her past. With a focus on secrecy and interstellar conflicts, the film brings a thrilling dimension to the Star Trek universe while maintaining its signature themes of duty and exploration.

When and Where to Watch Star Trek: Section 31

The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It was declared on the platform's official handle. Indian viewers can now watch this movie from the comfort of their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Star Trek: Section 31

The first trailer for Star Trek: Section 31 was unveiled during a presentation at CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil. The footage showcases Emperor Philippa Georgiou at a space station, where she receives an unexpected visitor. A proposal is extended to her, offering a chance to rejoin Starfleet's covert missions. Georgiou, prepared for action, accepts, marking her return to a high-stakes galactic operation. The film follows Georgiou as she integrates into Section 31, a clandestine unit assigned to protecting the United Federation of Planets. While engaging in critical missions, she is forced to confront unresolved aspects of her past, making the storyline a blend of interstellar security and personal reckoning.

Cast and Crew of Star Trek: Section 31

Michelle Yeoh leads the cast, portraying Emperor Philippa Georgiou. She is joined by Omari Hardwick, Kacey Rohl, and Robert Kazinsky. Additional cast members include Sam Richardson, Sven Ruygrok, Humberly Gonzalez, and James Hiroyuki Liao. Miku Martineau plays a younger version of Georgiou. The screenplay is penned by Craig Sweeny, while Olatunde Osunsanmi serves as the director. Production is managed by CBS Studios in collaboration with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Yeoh are among the producers overseeing the project.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
