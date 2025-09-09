Baaghi 4 is a Hindi-language high-octane action thriller, which was released in the theatres on September 5. It is the fourth installment of the long-running ‘Baaghi' franchise. Helmed by A. Harsha (who makes his Hindi-direcortial debut) and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film features Tiger Shroff with Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu (Bollywood debut). It is the story of Tiger Shroff's character Ronny's descent into madness, self-loathing and turmoil as he oscillates between hallucinations and violent fights in a dark and intense tale.

Baaghi 4 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch

According to reports, Baaghi 4 will stream on Amazon Prime Video during early November, but the date is yet to be finalised; that's why it has not been revealed.

Baaghi 4 OTT Release: Trailer and Plot

The trailer, released on August 30, 2025, was introduced on Bigg Boss 19 and shows hard-hitting visuals of Tiger Shroff's violent, split personality. What follows in the storyline is Ronny, who becomes the sole survivor of this carnage, slipping into mental turmoil, addled by visions of his girlfriend from the afterlife, getting into a tussle with shady character Chacko (Sanjay Dutt) and forming an unholy, unhinged combo with Olivia (Sonam Bajwa).

Baaghi 4 OTT Release: Cast and Crew

Baaghi 4 is directed by A. Harsha, who makes his Hindi directorial debut, with a screenplay by Sajid Nadiadwala and Rajat Arora. Tiger Shroff stars in the lead role, while Sanjay Dutt plays a menacing villain, with Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Sandhu (double role), Shreyas Talpade and others in supporting roles. Swamy J. Gowda is the cinematographer; Sanchit and Ankit Balhara scored the music.

Baaghi 4 OTT Release: Reception

Baaghi 4 have ranged from mixed to straight, and it has a rating of 2.6 out of 10 on IMDb. The movie is appreciated for the stellar performances of the actors.