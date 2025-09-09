Samsung reportedly plans to revamp its foldable smartphone strategy for 2026 and beyond. Industry insiders suggest the company will launch two Galaxy Z Fold models and a new Flip next year, following the release of its first-generation tri-fold later this year. Previously, several leaks and reports about the purported Galaxy Z Fold 8 smartphone have emerged. It is expected to arrive with upgraded hardware features over the current Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, which was unveiled in July this year. Rival Apple is also expected to launch its first foldable smartphone in 2026.

Samsung May Launch Galaxy Z Fold Model with 'Wide Fold' Display in 2026

An ET News report (in Korean) claims that Samsung is developing a new Galaxy Z Flip and two Galaxy Z Fold models for 2026. One of these book-style foldable phones will reportedly be a “Wide Fold” model. The second Fold model is expected to feature a design that is shorter vertically and longer horizontally when folded. Citing industry sources, the publication claims that Samsung it will merge two 18:9 screens to form an internal display with an almost square 18:18 aspect ratio.

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold smartphone is expected to debut alongside the rumoured Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 in the second half of 2026. The specifications for the new foldable handset would reportedly be finalised by the end of September or early October. The “Wide Fold” is believed to be Samsung's answer to Apple's upcoming iPhone Fold, which is rumoured to feature a square design rather than the taller, narrower layout of current Z Fold models.

Omdia, a market research firm, forecasts that foldable smartphones will make up about 2.2 percent of global smartphone sales in 2025, reaching 23.5 million units. With Apple's entry into the market, this share is expected to grow to 4.4 percent by 2027, or 51.8 million units.

The report also mentioned that Samsung's “double-folding” or triple-folding smartphone is expected to be unveiled in November this year. If customers respond well to it, Samsung may reportedly keep producing it as part of its regular foldable lineup in the future. However, the report also noted that Samsung hasn't yet finalised whether it will release additional foldable models in 2026, so those plans are still uncertain.