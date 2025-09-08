Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari is a romantic comedy movie that stars Janhvi Kapoor

and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles. The movie is a cross-cultural romance drama where a north-indian man, a wealthy yet unsuccessful entrepreneur, visits Kerala to meet his love, who is a south-indian woman running a homestay. The movie explores the themes of love and cultural differences. It is a perfect blend of comedy and romance. Also, the movie now has an OTT streaming partner.

When and Where to Watch Param Sundari

After its theatrical release, Param Sundari is expected to land somewhere around the end of October or early November. The streaming partner is Amazon Prime Video.

Official Trailer and Plot of Param Sundari

This romantic comedy movie follows Param, a wealthy yet unsuccessful entrepreneur, who has recently launched an app to find love via artificial intelligence. To prove his worth to his father, he decides to try the app. As he finds his match in Kerala, he embarks on a journey to meet his lover. In Kerala, he meets Sundari, an enthusiastic owner of homestay. While they develop their connection, love sparks. However, with twists and turns, their journey is no less than a rollercoaster.

Cast and Crew of Param Sundari

This movie has been directed and written by Tushar Jalota, accompanied by Gaurav Mishra and Aarsh Vora. The film stars prominent faces like Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, etc. The music composer of the movie is Sachin-Jigar, whereas Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran has done cinematography.

Reception of Param Sundari

Param Sundari was theatrically released on August 29, 2025, where it received a decent response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 6.1/10.