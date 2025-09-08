Technology News
English Edition

Param Sundari OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Janhvi Kapoor-Starrer Online?

Param Sundari is a romantic comedy film starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 September 2025 19:09 IST
Param Sundari OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Janhvi Kapoor-Starrer Online?

Photo Credit: Prime Video

Param Sundari was released in theatres on August 29

Highlights
  • Param Sundari is a romantic comedy movie
  • It stars Jhanvi Kapoor and Siddharth Malthotra in the lead roles
  • The streaming platform partner is Amazon Prime Video
Advertisement

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari is a romantic comedy movie that stars Janhvi Kapoor
and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles. The movie is a cross-cultural romance drama where a north-indian man, a wealthy yet unsuccessful entrepreneur, visits Kerala to meet his love, who is a south-indian woman running a homestay. The movie explores the themes of love and cultural differences. It is a perfect blend of comedy and romance. Also, the movie now has an OTT streaming partner.

When and Where to Watch Param Sundari

After its theatrical release, Param Sundari is expected to land somewhere around the end of October or early November. The streaming partner is Amazon Prime Video.

Official Trailer and Plot of Param Sundari

This romantic comedy movie follows Param, a wealthy yet unsuccessful entrepreneur, who has recently launched an app to find love via artificial intelligence. To prove his worth to his father, he decides to try the app. As he finds his match in Kerala, he embarks on a journey to meet his lover. In Kerala, he meets Sundari, an enthusiastic owner of homestay. While they develop their connection, love sparks. However, with twists and turns, their journey is no less than a rollercoaster.

Cast and Crew of Param Sundari

This movie has been directed and written by Tushar Jalota, accompanied by Gaurav Mishra and Aarsh Vora. The film stars prominent faces like Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, etc. The music composer of the movie is Sachin-Jigar, whereas Santhana Krishnan Ravichandran has done cinematography.

Reception of Param Sundari

Param Sundari was theatrically released on August 29, 2025, where it received a decent response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 6.1/10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OTT, Prime video, OTT release
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Coolie OTT Release Date Confirmed: Know When and Where to Watch the Rajinikanth-Starrer Online
iPhone 17 Pro Leak Reveals Radical Camera Upgrade and Pro-Level Cooling

Related Stories

Param Sundari OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Janhvi Kapoor-Starrer Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Pad 60 Neo India Launch Date, Key Features, Availability Confirmed
  2. These Poco Phones Will Be Discounted During the Flipkart Big Billion Days
  3. Oppo F31 Series to Launch in India on September 15: All You Need to Know
  4. Xiaomi 15T Series Will Launch With Leica-Tuned Cameras on This Date
  5. Here's When Your Samsung Galaxy Device Might Get the One UI 8 Update
  6. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Review: Quite the Performer
  7. Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3: All Rumours and Leaks
  8. Coolie OTT Release Date is Confirmed: All You Need to Know
  9. Param Sundari OTT Release Date Anticipated: All You Need to Know
  10. Lenovo Legion Go 2 Will Get Xbox Full-Screen Experience Next Year
#Latest Stories
  1. Exoplanets Explained: How Astronomers Find Worlds Orbiting Stars Beyond the Sun
  2. sPHENIX Detector Clears Test to Study Quark-Gluon Plasma Which Formed After the Big Bang, Claims Study
  3. UY Scuti Reigns as the Universe’s Biggest Known Star, but Its Crown May Be at Risk
  4. Legion Legion Go 2 Will Get ROG Xbox Ally's New Full-Screen Xbox Interface Next Year
  5. Google Nest Cam Outdoor and Indoor Models, Nest Doorbell With Gemini AI Spotted in a Retail Store
  6. Param Sundari OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Janhvi Kapoor-Starrer Online?
  7. Bitcoin’s Largest Whale Dump Since 2022: A Cause for Concern or Just Market Noise?
  8. Coolie OTT Release Date Confirmed: Know When and Where to Watch the Rajinikanth-Starrer Online
  9. Nothing Ear 3 Launch Date Announced; Design Partially Teased Ahead of Debut
  10. Dragon Ball Z Season 3 To Premiere on Netflix in September: All You Need to Know About This Popular Japanese Anime
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »