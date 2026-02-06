Technology News
Ubisoft Reportedly Cancels Co-Op Multiplayer Assassin's Creed Game

The co-op Assassins' Creed game was reportedly in development at Ubisoft's Annecy studio.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 February 2026 14:56 IST
Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Annecy worked on the multiplayer component of Assassin's Creed Brotherhood

Highlights
  • The Assassin's Creed game was reportedly in development at Ubisoft Annecy
  • Ubisoft announced a major reset last month and cancelled six games
  • Ubisoft also cancelled an Assassin's Creed game set in the US last year
A multiplayer, co-op Assassin's Creed game was reportedly cancelled by Ubisoft as part of restructuring efforts at the company. The game, codenamed Assassin's Creed League, was in development at Ubisoft's Annecy team, but was shut down recently. The Assassin's Creed title was not among the six other cancelled projects that Ubisoft confirmed last month, according to a report published in French outlet Origami on Thursday.

Assassin's Creed League was a cooperative game that would have allowed up to four assassins to team up in possibly the same feudal Japan setting seen in last year's Assassin's Creed Shadows, according to Origami's reporting. Citing at least 12 Ubisoft employees, the report claimed that the Ubisoft Annecy team was informed about the cancellation “last week”. AC League was one of the projects in the works at the studio.

AC League Reportedly Began as AC Shadows DLC

As per the report, the co-op AC title began as a potential DLC for Assassin's Creed Shadows. It was reportedly planned as the season pass conclusion for the game, offering scripted co-op missions, supporting up to four players.

Assassin's Creed League would have also served as a multiplayer co-op foundation for future games in the series, the report said. Ubisoft Annecy is known for working on the multiplayer components of Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, Black Flag, and Unity, and Splinter Cell.

What started as a DLC to Shadows, reportedly became a standalone co-op game with a reduced scope that would have utilised portions of the open world present in AC Shadows. Ubisoft Annecy was planning to launch an invitational alpha playtest session for the game in May 2026, the report claimed.

According to the report, the project was cancelled by Vantage Studios last week, the subsidiary within Ubisoft that handles the company's three biggest franchises, including Assassin's Creed. The cancellation comes as part of company-wide restructuring that was announced in January.

ac shadows ac shadows

The co-op Assassin's Creed title reportedly began as a DLC for AC Shadows
Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Ubisoft Restructuring

Last month, the French company announced a “major reset” and said it was setting up five “creative houses” to operate as fully integrated business units handling end-to-end game production and publishing for its many franchises. Vantage, which was launched in October 2025, is one such creative unit, responsible for Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six games.

As part of its overhaul, Ubisoft also announced it was resetting its portfolio of upcoming games. The company confirmed it was cancelling six in-development projects, including Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake, and delaying seven other games, one of which could be the rumoured Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag remake.

Last year, Ubisoft reportedly also cancelled an Assassin's Creed game set in the aftermath of the American Civil War, fearing backlash and controversy amidst sensitive political climate in the US.

The game was reportedly set in the Reconstruction era in US history in 1860s and 1870s, with a former slave-turned assassin taking on the rise of white supremacy and the notorious Ku Klux Klan in the American South.

Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
