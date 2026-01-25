Technology News
Sarvam Maya Set for OTT Release on JioHotstar: All You Need to Know About Nivin Pauly's Horror Comedy

Sarvam Maya follows Prabhendu Namboothiri, an aspiring guitarist born into a traditional Brahmin family of priests in Kerala.

Updated: 25 January 2026 16:01 IST
Sarvam Maya Set for OTT Release on JioHotstar: All You Need to Know About Nivin Pauly’s Horror Comedy

Photo Credit: YouTube/ JioHotstar Telugu

Sarvam Maya is a Malayalam supernatural comedy starring Nivin Pauly

Highlights
  • A unique blend of supernatural comedy and self-discovery
  • Nivin Pauly plays an atheist caught in a ghostly twist of fate
  • Streaming exclusively on JioHotstar from January 30, 2026
Sarvam Maya is a Malayalam-language supernatural comedy written and directed by Akhil Sathyan. The story follows a priest who has an encounter with a ghost, which leads him to question his faith, identity, and core beliefs. It centers on an atheist who, after returning to his hometown, decides to help his friend, the priest. During an exorcism, a ritual goes wrong, and shortly after, the ghost of a woman becomes visible to him. As she develops feelings for him, the story takes an unexpected turn, leading to a journey of self-discovery.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch Sarvam Maya on JioHotstar from January 30, 2026. Viewers will require a subscription to the streaming service, to watch the film online.

Trailer and Plot

The plot follows Prabhendu Namboothiri, an aspiring guitarist born into a traditional Brahmin family of priests in Kerala. After his European visa application is rejected, he resides in Palakkad and begins assisting his cousin Roopesh, a priest. One day, a ritual goes awry during an exorcism, after which the ghost of a young woman begins to follow him.

Because she has lost her memory, Prabhendu nicknames her "Delulu." As he continues to pursue his music career, the two eventually form a close bond. Later in the story, Prabhendu narrowly escapes a deadly accident. Meanwhile, Delulu regains her memory, setting off a series of events that lead to a compelling and heartwarming conclusion.

Cast and Crew

The supernatural comedy-drama Sarvam Maya is written and directed by Akhil Sathyan and produced by Dr. Ajayya Kumar and Rajeev Menon under the banner of Firefly Films. The film stars Nivin Pauly in the lead role alongside Riya Shibu, who portrays the titular character, Maya. The ensemble cast also includes Aju Varghese, Preity Mukhundhan, and Janardhanan.

Reception

This is a supernatural events-based story, appreciated by the audience and critics for its unique concept. It received 8 out of 10 on IMDb.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: ott, JioHoststar
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
The Rookie Season 8 Now Available for Streaming Online: Where to Watch Nathan Fillion-Starrer Cop Drama Online?
iQOO 15 Ultra Confirmed to Feature Touch-based Shoulder Triggers With Haptic Feedback

Sarvam Maya Set for OTT Release on JioHotstar: All You Need to Know About Nivin Pauly’s Horror Comedy
