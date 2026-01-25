Sarvam Maya is a Malayalam-language supernatural comedy written and directed by Akhil Sathyan. The story follows a priest who has an encounter with a ghost, which leads him to question his faith, identity, and core beliefs. It centers on an atheist who, after returning to his hometown, decides to help his friend, the priest. During an exorcism, a ritual goes wrong, and shortly after, the ghost of a woman becomes visible to him. As she develops feelings for him, the story takes an unexpected turn, leading to a journey of self-discovery.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch Sarvam Maya on JioHotstar from January 30, 2026. Viewers will require a subscription to the streaming service, to watch the film online.

Trailer and Plot

The plot follows Prabhendu Namboothiri, an aspiring guitarist born into a traditional Brahmin family of priests in Kerala. After his European visa application is rejected, he resides in Palakkad and begins assisting his cousin Roopesh, a priest. One day, a ritual goes awry during an exorcism, after which the ghost of a young woman begins to follow him.

Because she has lost her memory, Prabhendu nicknames her "Delulu." As he continues to pursue his music career, the two eventually form a close bond. Later in the story, Prabhendu narrowly escapes a deadly accident. Meanwhile, Delulu regains her memory, setting off a series of events that lead to a compelling and heartwarming conclusion.

Cast and Crew

The supernatural comedy-drama Sarvam Maya is written and directed by Akhil Sathyan and produced by Dr. Ajayya Kumar and Rajeev Menon under the banner of Firefly Films. The film stars Nivin Pauly in the lead role alongside Riya Shibu, who portrays the titular character, Maya. The ensemble cast also includes Aju Varghese, Preity Mukhundhan, and Janardhanan.

Reception

This is a supernatural events-based story, appreciated by the audience and critics for its unique concept. It received 8 out of 10 on IMDb.