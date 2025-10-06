Technology News
English Edition

Tribanadhari Barbarik OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Telugu Thriller Online?

Tribanadhari Barbarik (2025) is a Telugu thriller directed by Mohan Srivatsa going to be on OTT.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 October 2025 22:32 IST
Tribanadhari Barbarik OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Telugu Thriller Online?

Photo Credit: Sun NXT

The movie premiered in theatres on August 29, 2025

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Tribanadhari Barbarik premiered in theatres on August 29, 2025
  • The Telugu thriller will stream on Sun NXT from October 10, 2025
  • Directed by Mohan Srivatsa
Advertisement

Tribanadhari Barbarik is a 2025 Telugu thriller film, which is directed by Mohan Srivatsa and produced by Maruthi Team. The movie brings mystery with a gritty contemporary tale. The movie stars Sathyaraj, along with Vasishta N. Simha, Satyam Rajesh, and Udaya Bhanu in their pivtol roles. Tribanadhari Barbarik  brings you an interesting take on an ancient warrier who is back in the modern world and fight for justice. The movie got some good response during its threatical run, and now it is available for streaming on online platform. Here's what you need to know. 

When and Where to Watch

The movie premiered in theatres on August 29, 2025 and now, it is all set to premiere on Sun NXT on October 10, 2025. Customers can watch the latest movie on the OTT platform with ease. 

Trailer and Plot

The official trailer reveals the coming of past-warrior Barbarik in the present day, whose three arrows are undefeated. Vowed to protect the defenceless, he finds a scourge of corruption and greed gripping the very people he swore to defend. While Barbarik battles his way through modern-day scenarios, as a hero, he is unable to make sense of the conflicts when mixed with current social complexities.

Cast and Crew

The movie features features Sathyaraj, Vasishta N. Simha, Satyam Rajesh and Udaya Bhanu playing the lead roles. The film is directed by Mohan Srivatsa. The screenplay is written by by Mohan Srivatsa and Bhargav Hari, while the film is produced by Vijaypal Reddy Adidhala. The music of the film has been composed by Kisan. K.L. Tade. The cinematography was handled by Kushendar Ramesh Diimsukia.

Reception

Critics have offered mixed reviews with an IMDb rating of 9.3. The film has been praised for its engaging content, and others have blamed the film for being dull.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Sun NXT, Tribanadhari Barbarik, OTT Release, Mohan Srivatsa, Telugu thriller film
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Instagram Map Feature Rolling Out in India Alongside Privacy Tools: Here's How It Works
Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: The Ultimate Deals on 32-inch Smart TVs During Amazon's Diwali Special Sale

Related Stories

Tribanadhari Barbarik OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Telugu Thriller Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Bang Diwali Sale to Start on This Date; Bank Offers Teased
  2. Oppo Reno 15 Series Features Leaked; Here's When It Could Launch in India
  3. This Hardware Exec Could Become Apple's Next CEO After Tim Cook
  4. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy M17 5G Will Be Launched in India
  5. OnePlus 15 Said to Carry the Largest Battery on a OnePlus Smartphone
  6. The Game: You Never Play Alone Streaming Now on Netflix: What You Need to Know?
  7. Realme GT 8 Pro Live Image Leaked; Could Feature This Telephoto Camera
  8. HMD Touch 4G Design, Features Leaked; Will Launch in India on This Date
  9. Battlefield 6 Global Release Timings Revealed, Pre-Loading Now Available
#Latest Stories
  1. Over 100 Million Buildings Worldwide Could Face Flooding Risk From Rising Seas, Study Warns
  2. China Debuts ‘World’s Mightiest’ Centrifuge Hitting 300 Times Earth’s Gravity
  3. Swiss Solar Furnaces Recycling Watchmakers’ Waste Metal
  4. Jolly LLB 3 (2025) OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: What You Need to Know About Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi Starrer Movie
  5. Mirai OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. The Game: You Never Play Alone Streaming Now on Netflix: What You Need to Know?
  7. Soch Toh Parey OTT Release: When and Where to Watch This Punjabi Romance Movie Online?
  8. Game of Glory OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  9. Tribanadhari Barbarik OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Telugu Thriller Online?
  10. Battlefield 6 Global Release Timings Revealed, Pre-Loading Now Available
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »