Tribanadhari Barbarik is a 2025 Telugu thriller film, which is directed by Mohan Srivatsa and produced by Maruthi Team. The movie brings mystery with a gritty contemporary tale. The movie stars Sathyaraj, along with Vasishta N. Simha, Satyam Rajesh, and Udaya Bhanu in their pivtol roles. Tribanadhari Barbarik brings you an interesting take on an ancient warrier who is back in the modern world and fight for justice. The movie got some good response during its threatical run, and now it is available for streaming on online platform. Here's what you need to know.

When and Where to Watch

The movie premiered in theatres on August 29, 2025 and now, it is all set to premiere on Sun NXT on October 10, 2025. Customers can watch the latest movie on the OTT platform with ease.

Trailer and Plot

The official trailer reveals the coming of past-warrior Barbarik in the present day, whose three arrows are undefeated. Vowed to protect the defenceless, he finds a scourge of corruption and greed gripping the very people he swore to defend. While Barbarik battles his way through modern-day scenarios, as a hero, he is unable to make sense of the conflicts when mixed with current social complexities.

Cast and Crew

The movie features features Sathyaraj, Vasishta N. Simha, Satyam Rajesh and Udaya Bhanu playing the lead roles. The film is directed by Mohan Srivatsa. The screenplay is written by by Mohan Srivatsa and Bhargav Hari, while the film is produced by Vijaypal Reddy Adidhala. The music of the film has been composed by Kisan. K.L. Tade. The cinematography was handled by Kushendar Ramesh Diimsukia.

Reception

Critics have offered mixed reviews with an IMDb rating of 9.3. The film has been praised for its engaging content, and others have blamed the film for being dull.