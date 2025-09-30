Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is the right time to upgrade your PC peripherals. From wireless mice to headphones, and from ink-jet printers to mechanical keyboards, the e-commerce giant's largest annual sale event is offering lucrative discounts on all kinds of PC accessories. One popular peripheral is the mechanical keyboard. If you spend long hours typing, whether it's coding, writing, gaming, or working from home, a mechanical keyboard can make a world of difference. So, check the best deals on devices from brands such as HP, Aula, and Redragon.

Unlike regular membrane keyboards, mechanical ones use individual switches under each key, which come with longer and more “clicky” key travel with every press. This makes them appealing to professionals who type for hours at a stretch and gamers who need precise input.

Its durability and responsiveness also surpass the standard keyboard. The tactile feedback also ensures that typing errors are reduced. Plus, faster actuation means gamers get faster responses on every input.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Mechanical Keyboards

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025, shoppers can purchase the HP GK400F mechanical keyboard, which comes with RGB backlit keys and a metal panel, at Rs. 1,599. On the pricier end, the Keychron K2 Max with a 1,000Hz polling rate and a 4,000mAh battery is priced at Rs. 13,999. Customers with an SBI credit or debit card can also get another 10 percent discount when using the card for transactions.

Here, we have curated the list of the best deals on mechanical keyboards, similar to the ones mentioned above.

