Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Mechanical Keyboards During the Great Indian Festival Sale

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025, the HP GK400F mechanical keyboard is priced at Rs. 1,599.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 September 2025 19:52 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Yaroslav Kolodiy

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 brings discounts on mechanical keyboards from multiple brands

Highlights
  • Aula F75 is listed at Rs. 5,688 during the ongoing sale
  • The Amazon sale started on September 23
  • SBI card holders can get another 10 percent off the final bill
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 is the right time to upgrade your PC peripherals. From wireless mice to headphones, and from ink-jet printers to mechanical keyboards, the e-commerce giant's largest annual sale event is offering lucrative discounts on all kinds of PC accessories. One popular peripheral is the mechanical keyboard. If you spend long hours typing, whether it's coding, writing, gaming, or working from home, a mechanical keyboard can make a world of difference. So, check the best deals on devices from brands such as HP, Aula, and Redragon.

Unlike regular membrane keyboards, mechanical ones use individual switches under each key, which come with longer and more “clicky” key travel with every press. This makes them appealing to professionals who type for hours at a stretch and gamers who need precise input.

Its durability and responsiveness also surpass the standard keyboard. The tactile feedback also ensures that typing errors are reduced. Plus, faster actuation means gamers get faster responses on every input.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Best Deals on Mechanical Keyboards

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2025, shoppers can purchase the HP GK400F mechanical keyboard, which comes with RGB backlit keys and a metal panel, at Rs. 1,599. On the pricier end, the Keychron K2 Max with a 1,000Hz polling rate and a 4,000mAh battery is priced at Rs. 13,999. Customers with an SBI credit or debit card can also get another 10 percent discount when using the card for transactions.

Here, we have curated the list of the best deals on mechanical keyboards, similar to the ones mentioned above. In addition, you can check out the top offers on robot vacuum cleaners here. Alternatively, the buying guide for gaming headsets under Rs. 5,000 can be found here.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
HP GK400F Rs. 2,499 Rs. 1,599 Buy Here
Keychron K2 Max Rs. 28,199 Rs. 13,999 Buy Here
Aula F75 Rs. 15,999 Rs. 5,688 Buy Here
Redragon K617 Rs. 3,499 Rs. 2,289 Buy Here
Kreo Hive 65 Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,399 Buy Here
EvoFox Katana X2 FS Rs. 3,499 Rs. 1,749 Buy Here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon sale, Amazon, Mechanical Keyboards, HP
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
WhatsApp Is Reportedly Working on an Incognito Mode for Meta AI Conversations

