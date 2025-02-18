Technology News
Chhaava OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Where to Watch Vicky Kaushal's Epic Historical Drama Online

Chhaava, the historical film starring Vicky Kaushal, is expected to stream on this OTT platform after its theatrical success.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 February 2025 20:54 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ T Series

The movie has made a strong impact at the box office, crossing Rs. 100 crore in two days.

  • Chhaava OTT release is reportedly set for Netflix after theatrical run
  • Vicky Kaushal shines as Sambhaji Maharaj in this historical epic
  • Chhaava has crossed Rs. 100 crore in just two days at the box office
The historical action film Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, has been making waves since its theatrical debut. Audiences have responded positively to the movie, which portrays the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. As discussions around the film continue, reports indicate that an OTT deal has been finalised. Viewers who have been waiting for its digital release are keen to know which platform will stream the movie once its theatrical run concludes.

When and Where to Watch Chhaava

According to report by Times Now, Chhaava is set to be released on Netflix after completing its theatrical run. While an official confirmation is awaited, the speculation surrounding the film's digital availability has already gained attention. If finalised, this would allow a wider audience to watch the historical drama from the comfort of their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Chhaava

The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, revolves around the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Based on Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel Chhava, the movie delves into the struggles and triumphs of Sambhaji as he takes on the mantle of leadership. The official trailer, which was released ahead of the film's premiere, highlighted intense battle sequences and Kaushal's transformation into the warrior king.

Cast and Crew of Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal portrays Sambhaji Maharaj in this historical epic. Rashmika Mandanna plays the role, and Akshaye Khanna plays the role of Aurangzeb. Chhaava has been produced under Maddock Films by Dinesh Vijan. The film's music has been composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil and Kshitij Patwardhan.

Reception of Chhaava

At the box office, Chhaava has witnessed strong numbers. Reports indicate that within two days of release, the film earned Rs. 68 crore net domestically and Rs. 81.60 crore gross. Additionally, in international markets, the film is estimated to have made between Rs. 18 crore and Rs. 19 crore, taking its total earnings to Rs. 100 crore within its first two days. Audience reactions have been largely positive, with many praising Kaushal's portrayal of Sambhaji Maharaj.

Further reading: Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Chhaava OTT release, Chhaava Netflix, historical drama, Bollywood movies

Further reading: Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Chhaava OTT release, Chhaava Netflix, historical drama, Bollywood movies
