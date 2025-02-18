The historical action film Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, has been making waves since its theatrical debut. Audiences have responded positively to the movie, which portrays the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. As discussions around the film continue, reports indicate that an OTT deal has been finalised. Viewers who have been waiting for its digital release are keen to know which platform will stream the movie once its theatrical run concludes.

When and Where to Watch Chhaava

According to report by Times Now, Chhaava is set to be released on Netflix after completing its theatrical run. While an official confirmation is awaited, the speculation surrounding the film's digital availability has already gained attention. If finalised, this would allow a wider audience to watch the historical drama from the comfort of their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Chhaava

The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, revolves around the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Based on Shivaji Sawant's Marathi novel Chhava, the movie delves into the struggles and triumphs of Sambhaji as he takes on the mantle of leadership. The official trailer, which was released ahead of the film's premiere, highlighted intense battle sequences and Kaushal's transformation into the warrior king.

Cast and Crew of Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal portrays Sambhaji Maharaj in this historical epic. Rashmika Mandanna plays the role, and Akshaye Khanna plays the role of Aurangzeb. Chhaava has been produced under Maddock Films by Dinesh Vijan. The film's music has been composed by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil and Kshitij Patwardhan.

Reception of Chhaava

At the box office, Chhaava has witnessed strong numbers. Reports indicate that within two days of release, the film earned Rs. 68 crore net domestically and Rs. 81.60 crore gross. Additionally, in international markets, the film is estimated to have made between Rs. 18 crore and Rs. 19 crore, taking its total earnings to Rs. 100 crore within its first two days. Audience reactions have been largely positive, with many praising Kaushal's portrayal of Sambhaji Maharaj.