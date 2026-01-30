One of the most anticipated and a blockbuster film, Dhurandhar, has finally made its way to the digital screens. Directed by Aditya Dhar, this action film follows a spy named Hamza Ali Mazar (Ranveer Singh), who embarks on an undercover mission in Karachi's underworld. Under the Dhurandhar operation, as he infiltrates the terror networks, he is confronted by the gangsters, an ISI agent, and a corrupt police officer. The film is inspired by true events, and the sequences of the film keep the viewers glued to their seats.

When and Where to Watch Dhurandhar

The film is now streaming on Netflix, in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Dhurandhar

This film begins with the post-1999 hijacking and 2001 Parliament attacks, where India's IB plans a mission to infiltrate the terror group in Karachi. That's when Ajay Sanyal (Played by R. Madhavan) recruits Hamza (Ranveer Singh) for the deadly undercover mission. As he embarks for Karachi, he gets involved in a dangerous gang, where he proves his loyalty to the leader, Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna). Further, his mission gets complicated when he gets confronted by political conflicts and uncovers a link between gangsters and the terror groups, who have been planning the attacks in India. The film then explores his intense face-off, accompanied by the clash between his moral dilemmas and personal sacrifices.

Cast and Crew of Dhurandhar

Written by Aditya Dhar, Ojas Gautam, and Shivkumar V. Panicker, this film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, followed by the talented R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Shashwat Sachdev, whereas Shivkumar V. Panicker is the editor.

Reception of Dhurandhar

The film was theatrically released on December 5, 2025, where it made a sensation at the box office. The film's IMDb rating is 8.5/10.