Do You Wanna Partner is an upcoming Hindi-language drama and comedy-drama web series, scheduled to be released on OTT platforms. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the series follows Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty as two best friends who recklessly launch a craft beer brand in an industry that's dominated by men. Combining humour, entrepreneurship and social commentary, the series promises a sophisticated, layered, emotionally engaging narrative spiced with warmth and levity for contemporary audiences.

Do You Wanna Partner OTT Release: When and Where to Watch

Do You Wanna Partner will stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 12. Viewers will be required a subscription to the streaming service to watch the web series online.

Do You Wanna Partner OTT Release: Trailer and Plot

Do You Wanna Partner depicts close friends Shikha and Anahita in a race against time to get their craft beer company started. Their journey is fraught with obstacles; maneuvering a male-dominated field, convincing sceptical families, courting investors and creating a brand on trust and innovation.

The series marries comedy with commentary on social norms and ambition, while shining a light on female friendship and resilience in the face of chaos and corporate hustle.

Do You Wanna Partner OTT Release: Cast and Crew

Helmed by Archit Kumar and Collin D'Cunha the series features Tamannaah Bhatia in the role of Shikha, and Diana Penty as Anahita. The series is written by Nandini Gupta, Aarsh Vora and Gangopadhyay and is created by Mithun Gangopadhyay and Nishant Nayak.

Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta from Dharmatic Entertainment, the series is a mix of great storytelling and power performing.

Do You Wanna Partner OTT Release: Reception

At the moment, Do You Wanna Partner is not available anywhere, thus it does not have any public response and an IMDb rating.