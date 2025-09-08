Technology News
Do You Wanna Partner stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty in the lead roles.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 September 2025 21:12 IST
Tamannaah Bhatia-Starrer Do You Wanna Partner to Release on OTT Platforms Soon: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The film explores themes of comedy, along with commentary on social norms and ambition

  • Do You Wanna Partner is an upcoming Hindi-language web series
  • The show stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty in the lead roles
  • It will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video soon
Do You Wanna Partner is an upcoming Hindi-language drama and comedy-drama web series, scheduled to be released on OTT platforms. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the series follows Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty as two best friends who recklessly launch a craft beer brand in an industry that's dominated by men. Combining humour, entrepreneurship and social commentary, the series promises a sophisticated, layered, emotionally engaging narrative spiced with warmth and levity for contemporary audiences.

Do You Wanna Partner OTT Release: When and Where to Watch

Do You Wanna Partner will stream on Amazon Prime Video from September 12. Viewers will be required a subscription to the streaming service to watch the web series online.

Do You Wanna Partner OTT Release: Trailer and Plot

Do You Wanna Partner depicts close friends Shikha and Anahita in a race against time to get their craft beer company started. Their journey is fraught with obstacles; maneuvering a male-dominated field, convincing sceptical families, courting investors and creating a brand on trust and innovation.

The series marries comedy with commentary on social norms and ambition, while shining a light on female friendship and resilience in the face of chaos and corporate hustle.

Do You Wanna Partner OTT Release: Cast and Crew

Helmed by Archit Kumar and Collin D'Cunha the series features Tamannaah Bhatia in the role of Shikha, and Diana Penty as Anahita. The series is written by Nandini Gupta, Aarsh Vora and Gangopadhyay and is created by Mithun Gangopadhyay and Nishant Nayak.

Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta from Dharmatic Entertainment, the series is a mix of great storytelling and power performing.

Do You Wanna Partner OTT Release: Reception

At the moment, Do You Wanna Partner is not available anywhere, thus it does not have any public response and an IMDb rating. 

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Prime Video, OTT, OTT release
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3: All Rumours and Leaks
Dish TV Launches VZY Smart TVs in India; Targets 25 Percent Non-DTH Revenue by 2027: Report

Tamannaah Bhatia-Starrer Do You Wanna Partner to Release on OTT Platforms Soon: Everything You Need to Know
