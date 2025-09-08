Dish TV has entered the smart TV market in India with the introduction of its new VZY (Vibe, Zone & You) range of smart televisions. The lineup will combine DTH and OTT content in a single device, creating a complete entertainment hub. The DTH (direct-to-home) service provider, Dish TV is reportedly aiming to diversify its revenue stream. The firm aims to grow non-DTH revenue from 10 percent to 25 percent within the next 18 to 24 months, a senior company executive said.

Dish TV VZY Smart TVs: All We Know

Dish TV's VZY smart TV range currently includes seven models, from 32-inch HD to 55-inch 4K UHD QLED, priced between Rs. 12,000 and Rs. 45,000. The TVs are manufactured by a third party and run on Google's smart TV platform. Dish TV plans to expand the lineup and develop its own operating system within the next 18–24 months.

The newly announced VZY smart TVs integrate DTH and OTT content, providing access to live TV and streaming services without separate subscriptions or set-top boxes. The range will be available nationwide through major retail stores and online platforms. The exact availability details of the smart TVs have not yet been revealed.

A post on the OnlyTech forum suggests that the Dish TV VZY Smart TV series includes at least three 32-inch, two 43-inch and one 55-inch model. The smart TVs are claimed to run on Android 14 out-of-the-box. The 32-inch models are expected to support HD resolution, while the 43 and 55-inch variants support 4K QLED.

Dish TV is diversifying its revenue and aims for 25 percent of its income to come from non-DTH services within the next 18–24 months, that is by 2027, the company's CEO and Executive Director Manoj Dobhal, according to a PTI report.

Currently, non-DTH services account for around 10 percent of Dish TV's revenue. In FY25, the company reported revenue of Rs. 1,567.6 crore, down from Rs 1,856.5 crore in FY24, mainly due to a decline in Pay TV subscribers and stagnant average revenue per user (ARPU).

Notably, Dish TV also operates the OTT platform Watcho and the quick-commerce platform Shopzop, which currently lists over 4,000 products.