Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3: All Rumours and Leaks

Apple Watch Series 11, Watch Ultra 3, and Watch SE 3 are set to debut on Tuesday, September 9, during the ‘Awe Dropping’ launch event.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 September 2025 15:18 IST
Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3: All Rumours and Leaks

Apple Watch SE 3 is expected to succeed the Watch SE 2, which was launched in 2022

Highlights
  • Apple Watch Series 11 could see an iterative design upgrade
  • Apple Watch Ultra 3 might be the most expensive smartwatch in the lineup
  • The company will host its ‘Awe Dropping’ event on September 9
Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and the Apple Watch SE 3 are set to debut alongside the upcoming iPhone 17 series, during the ‘Awe Dropping' launch event on Tuesday. While the smartphone lineup is said to include four new phones, the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air, the company could unveil three smartwatches, unlike the last two years. The Watch SE 3 might succeed the second generation model (the Apple Watch SE 2) which was launched in September 2022. Finally, the Apple Watch Ultra series is expected to be refreshed after two years.

Apple Watch Series 11 Specifications (Expected)

Previous reports suggest that the upcoming Apple Watch Series 11 will carry a similar design to its predecessor, only seeing iterative improvements. Another recent report indicates that the Cupertino company might not bring new health features to its latest smartwatch lineup.

Contrary to this, previous leaks had claimed that the Apple Watch Series 11 could arrive with blood pressure monitoring capabilities. It said to only monitor hypertension, which might send alerts to the wearer if the watch detects any symptoms, instead of providing systolic and diastolic blood pressure measurements.

Apple is said to equip the Watch Series 11 with a new MediaTek modem technology. If this is true, it might enable the smartwatch variant to offer 5G Reduced Capability (RedCap) support, allowing it to offer improved battery life. Apple's new S11 chip is rumoured to power the Watch Series 11, which is reportedly produced on the same architecture as the S9 and S10 chips.

On top of this, Apple might offer the Watch Series 11 in additional colourways and in 42mm and 44mm size variants. It is said to sport an LTPO display, allegedly improving its battery life. It is also expected to feature familiar flat sides, similar to older-generation Apple smartwatches.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Specifications (Expected)

The purported Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to sport a bigger display with 422×512 pixel resolution. It could be powered by the same S11 chip that is said to come with the Apple Watch Series 11. Its predecessor was launched in 2023, and the Cupertino company only announced a new Black colourway for the Ultra series wearable in September 2024.

While it could be similarly designed, it is rumoured to support satellite connectivity. If this is true, then Apple Watch Ultra 3 will allow wearers to make Emergency SOS calls even if the smartwatch is out of cellular or Wi-Fi network coverage.

Additionally, users might be able to send text messages over a satellite connection. On top of this, it could offer faster charging support, along with a new rear metal casing with a larger wireless charging coil.

Apple Watch SE 3 Specifications (Expected)

The most affordable smartwatch option from Apple this year is likely to be the Apple Watch SE 3, which will receive an upgrade after three years. This year, the company is said to offer the wearable in 1.6-inch and 1.8-inch display variants, which are slightly larger than the screen options on the Watch SE 2, which debuted in 2022. Like its relatively expensive counterparts, the Watch SE 3 could also offer faster charging.

The Apple Watch SE 3 could arrive with the same S11 chip that might be featured on the Watch Series 11 and Watch Ultra 3.

Moreover, it is said to offer longer battery life and better durability. While it might support some health monitoring features like heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and respiratory rate tracking, users might miss out on other health tracking features that might arrive on the Watch Series 11 and Watch Ultra 3.

Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Series 11 specifications, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Ultra 3 Specifications, Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch SE 3 specifications, Apple, Apple event, Apple Awe Dropping event
WhatsApp Services Restored After Users Report Outage, Connection Issues
Dish TV Launches VZY Smart TVs in India; Targets 25 Percent Non-DTH Revenue by 2027: Report

Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3: All Rumours and Leaks
