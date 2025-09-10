Technology News
Ekka OTT Release Date: When and Where to Stream This Kannada Action-Drama Film Online?

Ekka follows the story of Muthu, who relocating to the city but gets trapped in the underworld.

Updated: 10 September 2025 17:35 IST
Ekka OTT Release Date: When and Where to Stream This Kannada Action-Drama Film Online?

Photo Credit: ZEE5

Ekka stars Yuva Rajkumar in the lead role

Highlights
  • Ekka is a Kannada-language action drama film
  • It stars Yuva Rajkumar in the lead role
  • Streaming begins from Sept 12th, 2025, only on Zee5
Ekka is a Kannada-language action-drama film that has created a lot of buzz post its theatrical release. Now, the movie finally has an OTT release date. Ekka follows the life of an innocent young man called Muthu, who relocates to work as a cab driver in Bengaluru, only to save his family home. However, things take a wild turn when he accidentally saves a gangster and, in no time, gets trapped in the underworld. His transformation still seeks to return to his peaceful life.

Ekka OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Ekka

According to reports, Ekka will premiere on ZEE5. It is expected to be available for streaming beginning September 12. Viewers will require a subscription to the streaming service to watch the film online.

Ekka OTT Release: Official Trailer and Plot of Ekka

Ekka revolves around a young man named Muthu (portrayed by Yuva Rajkumar), who begins working as a cab driver in the city of Bengaluru, only to save his family home. However, one day, he accidentally saves a powerful gangster called Masthan (played by Atul Kulkarni), who has been shot. His act of kindness soon turns into chaos when he gets entangled in the web of the underworld.

After a personal tragedy, his transformation from calm to violent changes his life. But later, he seeks a way to return to his hometown.

Ekka OTT Release: Cast and Crew

Written by Vikram Hathwar, Rohith Padaki, and Maasthi Upparahalli, Ekka stars Yuva Rajkumar, Atul Kulkarni, Sampada Hulivana, Rahul Dev Shetty, Aditya, Sadhu Kokila, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Charan Raj, whereas Satya Hegde is the cinematographer.

Ekka OTT Release: Reception

Ekka was theatrically released on July 18th, 2025, where it received a remarkable response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.5/10.

 

Comments

Ekka OTT Release Date: When and Where to Stream This Kannada Action-Drama Film Online?
