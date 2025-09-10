Ekka follows the story of Muthu, who relocating to the city but gets trapped in the underworld.
Ekka is a Kannada-language action-drama film that has created a lot of buzz post its theatrical release. Now, the movie finally has an OTT release date. Ekka follows the life of an innocent young man called Muthu, who relocates to work as a cab driver in Bengaluru, only to save his family home. However, things take a wild turn when he accidentally saves a gangster and, in no time, gets trapped in the underworld. His transformation still seeks to return to his peaceful life.
According to reports, Ekka will premiere on ZEE5. It is expected to be available for streaming beginning September 12. Viewers will require a subscription to the streaming service to watch the film online.
Ekka revolves around a young man named Muthu (portrayed by Yuva Rajkumar), who begins working as a cab driver in the city of Bengaluru, only to save his family home. However, one day, he accidentally saves a powerful gangster called Masthan (played by Atul Kulkarni), who has been shot. His act of kindness soon turns into chaos when he gets entangled in the web of the underworld.
After a personal tragedy, his transformation from calm to violent changes his life. But later, he seeks a way to return to his hometown.
Written by Vikram Hathwar, Rohith Padaki, and Maasthi Upparahalli, Ekka stars Yuva Rajkumar, Atul Kulkarni, Sampada Hulivana, Rahul Dev Shetty, Aditya, Sadhu Kokila, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Charan Raj, whereas Satya Hegde is the cinematographer.
Ekka was theatrically released on July 18th, 2025, where it received a remarkable response from both the audience and the critics. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.5/10.
