At its recent 'Awe Dropping' event, Apple confirmed that iOS 26 will be rolled out as an over-the-air (OTA) update starting September 15. The iPhone 17 series ships with this new operating system, and it will make its way to several older iPhone models. iOS 26 brings several new features, performance improvements, and subtle design tweaks. Apple shipped the iOS 26 RC (release candidate) to devices enrolled in the beta programme following the launch event, and one of the notable additions in the build appears to be a customisation feature that adjusts the icon tint to matches their iPhone case or the phone itself.

iOS 26 Feature to Match Icon Tint With Cases Works With Apple's MagSafe Cases

As spotted by MacRumors, the RC build of iOS 26 includes a new feature that lets users adjust icon colours to match the iPhone or the colour of the case. This feature seems to add a personal touch to the Home Screen layout and offers more personalisation options for users.

The iPhone case icon, placed under the 'Tinted' section, can reportedly be accessed by long-pressing the Home Screen and tapping the Customise option. Tapping the iPhone case icon will automatically adjust the colour of all the Home Screen icons and widgets to match the MagSafe case.

This feature appears to be made to work specifically with Apple's own MagSafe cases. When the iPhone detects a compatible case, it shows a colourful MagSafe ring animation that corresponds to the case colour.

This new customisation feature is unlikely to function with third-party cases. Further, users can choose to match icon colours to the actual iPhone colour by selecting the iPhone icon instead. The new icon tinting also adopts the Liquid Glass design.

During the iPhone 17 launch event, Apple confirmed that iOS 26 will roll out on September 15. The operating system comes with a new Liquid Glass UI and new Apple Intelligence capabilities like Live Translation. It brings new features to CarPlay, Apple Music, Maps, and Wallet, as well as Apple Games.