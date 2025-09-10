Technology News
English Edition

Apple's iOS 26 RC Update Adds Icon Tinting Feature to Match Your iPhone or MagSafe Case

iOS 26 is scheduled to roll out to eligible iPhone models on September 15.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 September 2025 16:26 IST
Apple's iOS 26 RC Update Adds Icon Tinting Feature to Match Your iPhone or MagSafe Case

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple released the iOS 26 Release Candidate (RC) to developers and public beta testers

Highlights
  • iOS 26 could add a personal touch to the Home Screen layout
  • iOS 26 comes with a Liquid Glass design
  • iOS 26 It brings new features to CarPlay, Apple Music, Maps, and Wallet
Advertisement

At its recent 'Awe Dropping' event, Apple confirmed that iOS 26 will be rolled out as an over-the-air (OTA) update starting September 15. The iPhone 17 series ships with this new operating system, and it will make its way to several older iPhone models. iOS 26 brings several new features, performance improvements, and subtle design tweaks. Apple shipped the iOS 26 RC (release candidate) to devices enrolled in the beta programme following the launch event, and one of the notable additions in the build appears to be a customisation feature that adjusts the icon tint to matches their iPhone case or the phone itself.

iOS 26 Feature to Match Icon Tint With Cases Works With Apple's MagSafe Cases

As spotted by MacRumors, the RC build of iOS 26 includes a new feature that lets users adjust icon colours to match the iPhone or the colour of the case. This feature seems to add a personal touch to the Home Screen layout and offers more personalisation options for users.

The iPhone case icon, placed under the 'Tinted' section, can reportedly be accessed by long-pressing the Home Screen and tapping the Customise option. Tapping the iPhone case icon will automatically adjust the colour of all the Home Screen icons and widgets to match the MagSafe case.

This feature appears to be made to work specifically with Apple's own MagSafe cases. When the iPhone detects a compatible case, it shows a colourful MagSafe ring animation that corresponds to the case colour.

This new customisation feature is unlikely to function with third-party cases. Further, users can choose to match icon colours to the actual iPhone colour by selecting the iPhone icon instead. The new icon tinting also adopts the Liquid Glass design.

During the iPhone 17 launch event, Apple confirmed that iOS 26 will roll out on September 15. The operating system comes with a new Liquid Glass UI and new Apple Intelligence capabilities like Live Translation. It brings new features to CarPlay, Apple Music, Maps, and Wallet, as well as Apple Games.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iOS 26, iOS 26 Features, iPhone 17, Apple, iOS
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google AI Plus Subscription Plan Launched With Affordable Pricing, Access to Veo 3 Fast
Nothing OS 4.0 With Android 16 Confirmed to Launch Soon, Design Teased Ahead of Rollout

Related Stories

Apple's iOS 26 RC Update Adds Icon Tinting Feature to Match Your iPhone or MagSafe Case
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Price: US vs UAE vs India - Where Is It Cheapest to Buy?
  2. Pixel 9 for Under Rs. 36,000? Flipkart's Big Billion Days Deal Revealed
  3. Apple Discontinues These iPhone Models After iPhone 17 Launch
  4. Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, SE Launched With These Health Features
  5. All the Key Differences Between iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro
  6. Apple Launches iPhone 17 at 'Awe Dropping' Event With These Upgrades
  7. Who Is Abidur Chowdhury, the Designer Who Introduced the iPhone Air?
  8. iPhone 17 Pro Max vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: The Ultimate Flagship Showdown
  9. This Is When iOS 26, watchOS 26 Will Be Released to Eligible Devices
  10. Bitcoin Price Drops to $111,700 as Traders Await CPI, ECB Signals
#Latest Stories
  1. Vietnam Approves Five-Year Crypto Trading Pilot Project
  2. Apple Introduces Memory Integrity Enforcement to Protect iPhone 17 Series from Sophisticated Malware Attacks
  3. Apple's iOS 26 RC Update Adds Icon Tinting Feature to Match Your iPhone or MagSafe Case
  4. iPhone 17 Models Support Faster Wired Charging With Apple’s New Dynamic Adapter
  5. Nothing OS 4.0 With Android 16 Confirmed to Launch Soon, Design Teased Ahead of Rollout
  6. Google AI Plus Subscription Plan Launched With Affordable Pricing, Access to Veo 3 Fast
  7. GTA 6 Delay Led to Celebrations at Sucker Punch, Ghost of Yotei Director Says
  8. OnePlus 15 Tipped to Launch in Three Colour Options Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  9. Apple's AirPods Pro 3 Has a Live Translation Feature That Will Come to the AirPods Pro 2, AirPods 4
  10. iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Here Is a Quick Comparison of Advertised Video Playback Times
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »