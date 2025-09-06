Yuva Rajkumar's Ekaa made a grand premiere in the theatres; now the movie is all set for its OTT release. The Kannada film fans have been eager to see this movie on the OTT platform, now that their wait has ended. Earlier, there were assumptions that the movie would be released on Amazon Prime like other Kannada films; however, the new reports suggest the claims now stand with other digital platforms. Here is everything you need to know about the cast, story and other details of Ekaa.

When and where to watch Ekaa

The movie is speculated to have its OTT debut on September 12, 2025, on ZEE5.

Cast and Crew

The Rohit Padaki directorial Ekka stars Yuva Rajkumar as the main protagonist, along with other supporting cast members consisting of Sanjana Anand, Sampadaa Hulivana, Shruti, Atul Kulkarni, Poornachandra Mysore, Aditya, Arun Sagar, Rahul Dev Shetty, Harini Sreekanth, Dr Suri, and Puneeth Rudrang.

The Storyline

Ekaa, directed by Rohit Padaki, blends emotions and actions and is played by Yuva Rajkumar, the lead. His performance and the movie's theme have kept the fans hooked. The film follows a small-town thug who, due to a few incidents, gets trapped in the underworld of Bangalore. His friend Ramesh is so set on taking revenge that it is his mission. The movie will soon have its OTT debut.

Reception

Ekka's plot revolves around personal struggles, societal challenges, betrayal, and a remarkable performance by Yuva Rajkumar. It has an IMDB rating of 7.5/10.