Ghaati is a Telugu action-crime film directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. The first short happens behind bars with Anushka Shetty in the lead role. She is seen as Sheelavathi here, a Hyderabadi woman who becomes a pawn to various crimes and power game before ultimately turning authoritarian. Located on the banks of the Eastern Ghats, on the Andhra–Odisha border, the film includes in its multi-layered narrative high-bred rural sentiments, revenge and survival. A high-octane trailer against the backdrop of a mysterious rural crime, Ghaati is an unabashed homage to a woman's sheer strength and her rebellion.

When & Where to Watch Ghaati

Ghaati is reported to stream in the first week of October 2025 on Amazon Prime Video. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. So we suggest you take this report with a pinch of salt.

Ghaati Trailer & Plot

The trailer hints at a high-voltage revenge drama in rural crime equations, with Sheelavathi who is made to look like a victim turning mentor. The film tells the story of Sheelavathi and Desi Raju who are forced to liberate their town from heinous cannabinoid syndicate lords at an unbearable cost, which ironically causes them to undergo a terrifying change.

Ghaati Cast & Crew

Ghaati is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and written by Chintakindi Srinivas Rao. The film stars Anushka Shetty in the lead role as Sheelavathi, with Vikram Prabhu as Desi Raju, alongside Jagapathi Babu, Chaitanya Rao Madadi, Jisshu Sengupta and John Vijay. The music is composed by Nagavelli Vidya Sagar, cinematography by Manojh Reddy Katasani and editing by Chanakya Reddy Toorupu.

Ghaati Reception

Anushka's impactful performance and high-octane action scenes were praised, yet critics pointed out the flaws in execution as well as writing, with an IMDb rating of 3.5/5.