Hightown Season 3 Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play in India

Hightown Season 3 is now available for streaming on Lionsgate Play in India, offering the gripping conclusion to the crime drama.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 January 2025 22:01 IST
Hightown Season 3 Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play in India

Photo Credit: IMDb

Hightown Season 3 continues the story of Jackie Quiñones

Highlights
  • Hightown Season 3 concludes with a powerful final season on Lionsgate
  • Monica Raymund leads the cast as Jackie Quiñones, grappling
  • The season’s storyline tackles crime, addiction, and power struggles
Hightown Season 3 debuted in India in April 2024, marking the conclusion of this critically appreciated crime drama. Originally released in January 2024 in the West, the final season has since been available for Indian audiences on Lionsgate Play. The show has garnered a loyal audience with its gripping narrative centred on strong female characters navigating the darker side of life in Cape Cod while tackling addiction and personal trauma.

When and Where to Watch Hightown Season 3

Indian audiences have been able to stream Hightown Season 3 on Lionsgate Play since April 12, 2024. The series was released in its entirety for binge-watching, allowing fans to delve into the final chapter of this gripping story without waiting for weekly episodes. A subscription to the platform is required to access the show.

Official Trailer and Plot of Hightown Season 3

Hightown Season 3 continues the story of Jackie Quiñones, portrayed by Monica Raymund, who is both a Fishery Service Agent and a police officer. This season plunges deeper into her struggle with sobriety and professional challenges as she investigates a missing person's case intertwined with a murdered sex worker. Set against the scenic yet corrupt backdrop of Cape Cod, Jackie's path crosses with former colleagues Ray Abruzzo and Alan Saintille, who are focused on dismantling drug syndicates. Meanwhile, Shane Frawley, a new gangster in town, shakes up the existing dynamics, leading to alliances, betrayals, and a power struggle with Osito, a local figure.

Cast and Crew of Hightown Season 3

Hightown Season 3 features a talented cast, including Monica Raymund, James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel, Amaury Nolasco, Atkins Estimond, and Dohn Norwood. Notable recurring roles are played by Imani Lewis, Mark Boone Junior, and Mike Pniewski. Guest appearances include Ana Nogueira, Taja V. Simpson, Michael Drayer, Garret Dillahunt, Jeanine Serralles, and Kate Miller. The series is helmed by Rebecca Perry Cutter as creator and executive producer.

Reception of Hightown Season 3

The third season has been well-received by its niche audience, praised for its storytelling, character arcs, and compelling performances. While not a massive commercial hit, Hightown has maintained a loyal fanbase that appreciates its gritty narrative and nuanced portrayal of addiction and recovery. Indian viewers have had the opportunity to experience the show's climactic conclusion on Lionsgate Play.

 

