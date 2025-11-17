Homebound OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Homebound is a film which foretells a beautiful story wrapped in emotions. Set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 lockdown, it takes you to the lives of two friends from a rural village who have been connected since childhood, who dream of joining the police force as they wish to get respect and stability in their lives. In their journey, they see a lot of pressure from society, and make sacrifices, which shows a strong bond between them. Their struggle for dignity becomes a race of survival for them.

When and Where to Watch

Homebound, a tale of two inspiring boys, can be seen on Netflix India from November 21, 2025.

Trailer and Plot

Set against the backdrop of the COVID-19 lockdown, it is a story of two boys named Chandan and Shoaib. They face a lot of criticism because one belongs to the minority and the other belongs to the lower caste. They are childhood friends and want to earn respect and a stable life for themselves. Despite the societal pressure and a lot of bullying, they try to fulfil their wishes and turn the tables for themselves. The story is quite motivating, wrapped with emotions and determination of two boys coming from rural backgrounds.

Cast and Crew

Homebound shows the work of the actors, Ishan Khattar, Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa, Sandhalini Vatsa, along with other actors. Neeraj Gheywan has written and directed it. The film has been produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Adar Poonawalla, and Somen Mishra.

Reception

It is an anticipated movie for viewers, which has created a buzz on social media. IMDb rating has not been released for it yet.