Technology News
English Edition

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: The Ultimate Deals on All-in-One PCs During the Sale

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 is scheduled to run until October 12.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 October 2025 19:13 IST
Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: The Ultimate Deals on All-in-One PCs During the Sale

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Amazon Sale 2025: Lenovo 27-inch QHD i9 32GB/1TB AiO can be bought at Rs. 1,05,990

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Amazon’s Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Sale kicked off on Monday
  • It is an extension of the broader Great Indian Festival Sale 2025
  • Select bank cardholders can get a 10 percent instant discount
Advertisement

Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale entered its "Diwali Special" phase on Monday, following the start of the broader annual sale event in the country on September 23. This festive edition of the sale is expected to continue through the Diwali period, offering shoppers a range of attractive deals. Consumers are particularly eyeing discounts on PCs, including all-in-one models, while the sale also covers other electronics such as laptops, tablets, and smartwatches, along with home appliances like refrigerators and smart TVs.

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 : Bank Discounts, Offers

Shoppers can maximise their savings during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Sale by using eligible bank cards. Credit cards from Axis Bank, Bobcard, IDFC First Bank, and RBL Bank will let customers nab an additional 10 percent instant discount, along with bonus deals, with total benefits reaching up to Rs. 65,000 across various transactions.

These benefits are valid till 11:59 pm IST on October 12, according to the company. Customers can also avail of exchange deals, EMI options, and exclusive coupons, providing multiple ways to save during the sale.

Previously, we told you about the best deals on AI productivity laptops, or the best laptop deals for students. We also picked out some of the best gaming laptops deals for beginners, as well as gaming laptops under Rs. 1 lakh. Read on for the top deals on all-in-one PCs that you should check out before the ongoing Amazon sale ends.

The Ultimate Deals on All-in-One PCs During the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
ASUS A3202 21.45" FHD Celeron 8GB/256GB AiO Rs. 47,990 Rs. 24,990 Buy Now
HP All-in-One 24" FHD Ryzen 3 8GB/512GB AiO Rs. 51,848 Rs. 36,990 Buy Now
Asus V440 23.8" FHD i3 8GB/512GB AiO Rs. 59,990 Rs. 39,990 Buy Now
HP 27" FHD i3 8GB/512GB AiO with IR Camera Rs. 65,374 Rs. 48,990 Buy Now
Asus A3402 23.8" FHD i5 8GB/512GB AiO Rs. 79,990 Rs. 54,990 Buy Now
HP 27" FHD i5 16GB/1TB AiO Rs. 93,552 Rs. 69,990 Buy Now
HP 27" FHD Core Ultra 5 16GB/1TB AiO Rs. 93,552 Rs. 75,990 Buy Now
Lenovo 27" FHD i7 16GB/1TB AiO with IR Camera Rs. 98,960 Rs. 81,990 Buy Now
Lenovo 27" QHD i9 32GB/1TB AiO Rs. 1,31,190 Rs. 1,05,990 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025, Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special, Amazon, Sale Offers 2025, Sale Offers, Amazon Sale
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Open Beta Extended by a Day Till October 9
RBI to Introduce Pilot for Deposit Tokenisation Using CBDC Layer: Report

Related Stories

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025: The Ultimate Deals on All-in-One PCs During the Sale
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HMD Touch 4G Launched in India With 3.2-Inch Display: Price, Features
  2. Vivo X300 Series Confirmed to Debut With OriginOS 6, Thickness Revealed
  3. HMD Pulse 2 Pro Design Leaked, Could Sport a 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera
  4. Vivo V60e With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India at This Price
  5. Moto G06 Power With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India : See Price, Features
  6. Mirai OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Nothing Brings Call Recording to Its Smartphones, But There's a Catch
  8. Oppo Find X9 Series Could Feature These Displays, Cameras
  9. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Open Beta Extended by a Day Till October 9
  10. Lava Shark 2 Confirmed to Come With AI-Backed 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. RBI to Introduce Pilot for Deposit Tokenisation Using CBDC Layer: Report
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Open Beta Extended by a Day Till October 9
  3. MeitY's IndiaAI Mission Taps Five Projects to Drive Safe, Trusted AI in the Country
  4. FIFA World Cup Ticket NFTs Face Swiss Gambling Supervisory Authority’s Scrutiny
  5. Navi UPI Unveils Biometric-Based Payments for iOS, Android at Global Fintech Festival 2025
  6. WhatsApp's Message Translation Feature Is Rolling on iOS With Support for 21 Languages
  7. OpenAI DevDay 2025: From ChatGPT Apps to AgentKit for Developers, Here's Everything You Need to Know
  8. Google Messages Can Now Alert You Before You Open Potentially Explicit Videos
  9. Elon Musk Says xAI Game Studio Will Release an AI-Generated Game in 2026
  10. Vivo X300 Series to Be 7.95mm Thick, Will Run Android 16-Based OriginOS 6 Out of the Box
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »