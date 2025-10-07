Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale entered its "Diwali Special" phase on Monday, following the start of the broader annual sale event in the country on September 23. This festive edition of the sale is expected to continue through the Diwali period, offering shoppers a range of attractive deals. Consumers are particularly eyeing discounts on PCs, including all-in-one models, while the sale also covers other electronics such as laptops, tablets, and smartwatches, along with home appliances like refrigerators and smart TVs.

Amazon Diwali Sale 2025 : Bank Discounts, Offers

Shoppers can maximise their savings during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Sale by using eligible bank cards. Credit cards from Axis Bank, Bobcard, IDFC First Bank, and RBL Bank will let customers nab an additional 10 percent instant discount, along with bonus deals, with total benefits reaching up to Rs. 65,000 across various transactions.

These benefits are valid till 11:59 pm IST on October 12, according to the company. Customers can also avail of exchange deals, EMI options, and exclusive coupons, providing multiple ways to save during the sale.

Previously, we told you about the best deals on AI productivity laptops, or the best laptop deals for students. We also picked out some of the best gaming laptops deals for beginners, as well as gaming laptops under Rs. 1 lakh. Read on for the top deals on all-in-one PCs that you should check out before the ongoing Amazon sale ends.

The Ultimate Deals on All-in-One PCs During the Amazon Diwali Sale 2025

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.